"He's a freelancer": Former NFL Scout reveals what makes Cam Ward special for the Titans

Cam Ward has been unstoppable last season, where he rose to prominence as one of the top quarterbacks in the country. This helped him soar his draft stock to unprecedented levels and now he finds himself in the top 3 picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

According to former NFL Scout John Middlekauff, Ward's ability to thrive against atrocious defenses makes him special. He was unfazed at Miami and that trend could be translated to the NFL if Tennessee Titans get him as No. 1 overall pick of the draft. During Thursday's episode of the "3 & Out" podcast, Middlekauff said:

“Cam ward is a fascinating prospect. He's a good athlete. He has a big, explosive arm, I think most would consider a fantastic playback. Now, when you watch him from an old school perspective, he's not just gonna sit in the pocket and make everything happen. He's a freelancer. He likes to throw on the run, and he can do some things.” [10:00]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I saw Daniel Jeremiah post something on social media the other day. This looks a little different than most. I would say he's not exactly teaching Peyton Manning or Tom Brady to keep stats on the internet.

Ad

"But there is no disputing when it comes to the 2025 draft, he is by far the most physically gifted. And I think that's why Titans do not have a quarterback and are desperate for some life at the position. Are willing to swing for the benches on this pitch,” he added.

It has been a difficult ride for the Titans the last couple of years, where they couldn't rectify the QB woes that literally hindered their playoff aspirations. Despite getting Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Titans struggled to convert the games.

Ad

However, a prospect like Ward could be a permanent solution to its problems. Middlekauff justified his pick by sharing that Miami had one of the poor defenses but Ward was able to get past the weakness and wrapped up the season with a 10-3 record. Similarly, he became the all-time leader in FCS-FBS combined passing touchdowns leader with 158 TDs.

Best case scenario for Cam Ward if Titans pass on him

If Brian Callahan and team don't pick him, it would most likely be the Cleveland Browns that selects him No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Kevin Stefanski is in dire need of a quarterback since their QB room is extremely fragile without a passer. Kenny Pickett happens to be their only reliable option at the moment.

With Deshaun Watson set to miss another season, Ward's arrival could prove pivotal. They can build a roster for the future and hopefully aim for a Super Bowl in next two-three years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.