"He's full of sh*t" "Dude is crazy": Fans troll Brian Kelly over his Notre Dame comments ahead of CFP national championship

Brian Kelly cheering for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish against the Ohio State Buckeyes for the national championship game didn't sit well with fans. The current LSU Tigers coach served as Notre Dame's head coach from 2010 to 2021.

The reason Kelly points behind his backing for Notre Dame includes the players he recruited during his time there. Some of those players will be playing that game on Monday.

“I’m happy for all those guys, I pull for them,” Kelly told CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello. “A lot of the guys there that are on both sides of the ball, I recruited. Obviously I want to see those guys win it all, and I think they’re in a great position. Totally excited for those guys.”

Fans were not convinced as they trolled the LSU coach for leaving Notre Dame four years ago because he wanted a different challenge.

"He’s full of shit 😂," one fan commented.

"lol he’s taking credit. Dude is crazy," another said.

"Noo you said you needed more resources. You said you didn’t have enough to win it at Notre Dame. People remember," another mentioned.

"So he can say 'I did that, I recruited them' and lay his head down at night, knowing he failed that team and school," another added.

What grappled the fans most was his reason for leaving Notre Dame.

Brian Kelly addresses backlash from fans upon leaving Notre Dame

During the same interaction with CBS Sports, Brian Kelly said the fans and media have taken things out of context, twisting the fact on why he really left Notre Dame.

“They’re selling it the way they want to sell it,” Kelly told CBS Sports. “Why do you leave Notre Dame? You leave Notre Dame because you’re taking another challenge.

"I took Notre Dame to championships. It’s just the way you want to twist it: ‘You only leave Notre Dame to go win a championship.’ I wasn’t leaving Notre Dame because I couldn’t win a championship. You can win championships at Notre Dame, but I chose another path because I wanted a different challenge.”

During his 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Kelly achieved a record of 92–39 (excluding vacated wins), with multiple 10+ win seasons, two College Football Playoff appearances and a BCS National Championship Game berth.

Now Kelly hopes that his successor, Marcus Freeman, gets the job done for Notre Dame which he couldn't in the 2012 season, which is to win the first national championship since 1988.

