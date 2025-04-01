"He's going to be amazing": Michael Johnson Jr raves about 16-year old Syracuse standout heading into 2025

Reigning Heisman winner Travis Hunter and his two-way talent are heading to the NFL, but another similar football star will start next fall for the Syracuse Orange.

Just like Hunter, Demetres Samuel Jr. can play both ways: defensive back and wide receiver. The 16-year-old rising star has already impressed Orange coach Fran Brown, who said Samuel will start at CB for the team.

Amid this, a fellow teammate and Syracuse senior quarterback, Michael Johnson Jr., praised the young talent during an interaction on Monday.

"He's going to be amazing, actually surprising," Johnson Jr. said. "He actually talked to me last week. I guess his birthday is on Wednesday, and me, I'm literally—I'm 24 years old. He asked me, 'Oh yeah, you're coming out for my birthday. Like, where are we going?' I was like, 'Dude, what? You're turning 17. Where are we going? Like, what do you mean?'"

Johnson Jr. made it clear that he is in awe of Samuel’s talent and work ethic at such a young age.

"He's a great dude," the QB added. "He works really hard. It's just amazing seeing him at 16 years old, being able to do the things that he's doing. It's very encouraging. I'm really excited for him, to see what he does this season and in his career."

Samuel is from Florida and was the highest-ranked player in Syracuse’s recruiting Class of 2025. He ranked No. 246 among all prospects in the country.

Syracuse coach confirms Demetres Samuel Jr. will be used both ways

It's not easy to play both ways and stay fit to see the end of the season. Demetres Samuel Jr. is already receiving instructions from his head coach on a possible two-way action with the Orange.

Samuel Jr., who is participating in Syracuse's spring practice, seems to have impressed Fran Brown enough.

“He’s tough man,” Brown said Monday. “He’s gonna play both ways. It seems like he’ll have an opportunity as starting corner. He should be our starting corner and rotate in and out as receiver. He’s a freak, right? Freak athlete.”

Samuel Jr. will turn 17 this week, as Brown didn't discount the idea that Samuel Jr. can reclassify and stand out in the class of 2026.

“He could be in high school probably becoming the No. 1 player in the country next year or Top 10,” Brown said. “He’s doing a hell of a job at 16 years old, competing with guys at another level.”

Samuel will have a big precedent of Travis Hunter to live up to. Let's see how he fares after he transitions from high school to college football.

