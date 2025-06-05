"He's going to be in deep trouble" - Paul Finebaum serves reality check to Brent Venables if Oklahoma disappoints in 2025

As the start of the 2025 season inches closer, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables is under pressure. After a 6-7 campaign, including 2-6 in the Southeastern Conference in 2024, his second losing season in three years, many are wondering if he’s the right man to lead the Sooners. Before Venables took over in 2022, Oklahoma hadn’t had a losing season since 1998.
On “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Wednesday, SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts.
"I think the one out near you (Venables) is going to be in deep trouble if he doesn't have a big season," Finebaum said. "I don't think I'm telling you anything that you don't know."
Many fans were already frustrated with last season's results. At the time, firing Venables would have cost the school $44.8 million because of his contract. The buyout has dropped to $34.9 million, and will keep going down by almost $10 million each year.
Venables signed a six-year $43.5 million deal in December 2021. After the 2023 season, he was given a new six-year contract worth over $8.5 million a year. The deal is fully guaranteed, so he'll still get paid even if he’s fired.
Analyst says Brent Venables’ defense is the best in the country
Brent Venables may be on the hot seat heading into the 2025 season. However, signs are pointing to a more optimistic direction for the Sooners coach, especially because of how Oklahoma’s defense looks.
SEC analyst Cole Cubelic said on “The Cube Show” on May 29 that the Sooners have the best defensive line in the country.
"The easiest team for this list to select was number one, and it's Oklahoma," Cubelic said. "And folks, it ain't even close. I'm just going to be honest with you. This was not a debate with Texas, this was not a debate with Georgia, this was not a debate with Florida in my head.
"Oklahoma, by far, has the best defensive line in the SEC, and it is by a landslide. I mean, they literally have a 40-yard head start on everybody else."
That’s great news for Venables, who will be calling the defensive plays next season. The defense could be the answer to winning more games, something the Sooners badly need after 2024. With new quarterback John Mateer and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, Oklahoma could be more balanced in 2025.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change