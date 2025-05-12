“He’s going to dump her now.”: CFB fans react as Bill Belichick’s 24-year-old GF Jordon Hudson finishes 3rd in the Miss Maine USA pageant

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, participated in the Miss Maine USA 2025 pageant in Portland this weekend. It was her second time taking part in the event after finishing as the first runner-up last year. Shelby Ann Howell won this year's crown.

Hudson once again fell short of the crown this year, and Belichick was present at the event, seated in the front row. She finished as the second runner-up this time, a place lower than her outing in the previous edition of the contest. She, however, earned the Style Award at the event on Sunday.

Heading into the pageant contest at the Holiday Inn in Portland, Hudson has been at the center of criticism and backlash for her antics in a CBS News interview a few weeks ago. This further ignited the conversation around her loss at the event.

Fans shared their reactions to Jordon Hudson falling short at the pageant once again. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

"Third place doesn't get ya the ring!" a fan wrote.

Here are other reactions from the 24-year-old Hudson not winning the pageant:

"I love it. She is a spoiled brat," another fan wrote.

"I guess there are only some things Bill can buy," a fan commented.

"Bill should go after the winner," another fan commented.

Jordon Hudson reportedly concerned about Miss Maine USA 2025 chances amid controversy

According to a report from journalist Pablo Torre on his podcast on Friday, Jordon Hudson was "concerned" about her chances in the Miss Maine USA 2025 pageant following the backlash against her. The criticisms are focused on her controlling role in her relationship with Bill Belichick, which has gained significant attention.

Hudson interrupted Belichick's CBS interview from off-camera after a question about how they met.

Reports also suggest that a potential deal with “Hard Knocks” collapsed due to alleged demands made by Hudson to the show's producers. The show would have given fans a behind-the-scenes look at Bill Belichick’s season coaching North Carolina in his first season in college football.

Hudson also reportedly inserted herself into the Dunkin’ ad that aired during the Super Bowl LIX commercial lineup.

Heading into the start of the pageant, Hudson was just seventh in online voting with 146 votes. She wound up falling short for the second straight year.

