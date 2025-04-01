"He’s going to fall right in that 15, 16, 17 range ": Draft expert Mel Kiper views Jaxson Dart as a first-round pick

Jaxson Dart has seen significant draft stock growth since the Senior Bowl through to the NFL combine. However, with differences in the opinion of analysts, it remains uncertain whether the quarterback will be a first-round pick or fall to the second-round.

On Monday, in an episode of the “First Draft” podcast, Mel Kiper projected Dart as a first-round pick in his latest mock draft. Carefully analyzing his talent level, ceiling and the performance he delivered over four college seasons, Kiper feels he could get a first-round consideration.

“He’s going to fall right in that 15, 16, 17 range on my big board,” Kiper said. "Jaxson Dart has a really good skillset and he has the attitude, the approach I like. And I think you look at the ability to come from that RPO offense? I think he has that talent.”

“I think he’s the kind of guy you talk about, if he gets in the right offense and he gets a year to basically sit and watch and learn, has a little bit of time and isn’t force fed, like we expect some quarterbacks to automatically be? With him, I think the time will be there if he goes to the right organization.”

Should Dart get picked in the mid or late first round as Mel Kiper has projected, he will likely start his career in the NFL as a backup. This will give him ample time to learn and adapt to the league's demands, which differ significantly from college football.

Mel Kiper commends Jaxson Dart’s dual-threat ability

One of the most intriguing attributes of Jaxson Dart heading into the draft is his ability to make plays with both the arm and the leg. Mel Kiper believes the way he uses both makes him stand out.

Dart is known for his decisiveness as a passer. The quarterback was also able to make crucial plays with his leg outside the red zone during his time at Ole Miss, a trait that could serve him well in the NFL.

“Jaxson Dart – his legs are phenomenal,” Kiper said. “He can beat you athletically with his speed. He can kill a defense in that area on third down and, in situations where you’re in man, he can go for a lot of yards.

“And the arm strength is good. There’s nothing wrong with his arm. Some of the throws he makes against his body are phenomenal. None of these other quarterbacks – Shedeur, Cam Ward – have made some of those dramatic, awe-inspiring throws.”

Jaxson Dart is undoubtedly one of the most talented quarterbacks in the draft. However, some within the NFL remain uncertain about how he will fare in the league after playing in a quarterback-friendly offense under Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

