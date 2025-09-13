"He’s going to be fantastic": Urban Meyer raves about Bryce Underwood while warning Michigan of true freshman hurdles

  • home icon
By Maliha
Modified Sep 13, 2025 04:13 GMT
Michigan’s staff threw everything they had into convincing Bryce Underwood to flip from LSU, and they also confidently named him the starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

But that decision is already being questioned after the Wolverines' Saturday’s 24-13 loss to Oklahoma, where Underwood finished just 9-of-24 passing for 142 yards.

Even so, many believe Underwood's Week 2 struggles had more to do with Michigan’s overall roster limitations and the Sooners’ strong defense than the freshman quarterback himself. One of his supporters is former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who sees a bright future for the Wolverines’ signal-caller.

“Don’t pump the brakes on Bryce Underwood,” Meyer told BTN’s Gerry DiNardo. “He’s going to be fantastic. I love this player. His release, his everything looks fantastic.
"But true freshmen are not supposed to go on the road and win games at Oklahoma. Now, the rest of the team was expected to go [and win], and they didn’t.”
So far, Underwood also hasn’t shown much of the dual-threat ability he flashed in high school. His former coach, Calvin Norman, has been vocal about wanting Michigan to open up the playbook, saying Sherrone Moore’s staff still hasn’t revealed “the real Bryce.”

Michigan appears to be following the same cautious approach they used with J.J. McCarthy, limiting Underwood’s running to protect him for the full season. But Meyer believes the freshman will need to start displaying more of his talent soon, especially with the schedule ahead.

"I think they got some games coming up that he’s gonna get comfortable and get to know his people," Meyer said. "Remember, it’s true freshman.So after Week 4 and Week 5, I would tell our true freshmen, I don’t want to hear it anymore.
"I’d tell the media I don’t hear anymore, because the player will keep remembering, ‘Well, I’m a true freshman.’ You’re not. You’re a veteran player now. Act like it. Play like it.”
Anonymous coach raves about Bryce Underwood’s early impact

Keeping aside the Week 2 struggle, Bryce Underwood went 21 of 31 for 251 yards and a touchdown on Aug. 30 as Michigan got the 34-17 win over New Mexico to kick off the season. He earned heavy praise from the Wolverines offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey for his ball security.

On3’s Pete Nakos also spoke with an anonymous opposing assistant coach from Michigan’s early schedule, who didn’t hold back his admiration for Underwood.

“Bryce is the real deal,” the coach said. “He can throw it as well as any freshman that I’ve seen. Would have liked to see what he can do running it, maybe they didn’t want to do that against us.”

Michigan will look to build on Underwood’s success on Saturday when it faces Central Michigan at home, before hitting the road for a Sept. 20 clash with Nebraska.

