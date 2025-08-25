"He’s going to make mistakes": Sherrone Moore sets honest expectations for Michigan QB1 Bryce Underwood ahead of Week 1 matchup

After a difficult 2024 season filled with quarterback issues, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is hoping for a better campaign in 2025, and that starts with true freshman Bryce Underwood under center.
The Wolverines had a hard time in their passing game last year, finishing at 131 out of 134 teams in passing offense with 129.1 yards per contest. Injuries and inconsistency forced Michigan to play three different quarterbacks, none of whom found real success. Now, with Underwood, there’s hope that things can turn around.
Underwood, a five-star recruit from Belleville High School in Michigan, was the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2025 and the top quarterback in the country. However, Moore said that Underwood was not handed the job, he earned it through his performance in fall camp.
“Bryce Underwood will be our starting quarterback,” Moore said on Monday. “I’ll confirm that. He’s earned the opportunity. It was not given to him. All the other quarterbacks had a really good camp as well.”
Moore also talked about what lies ahead for Underwood.
“He’s going to make mistakes, but that’s what we’re here for,” Moore said. “Coaches and players, we’re all going to support him as he goes on this journey. And we go on this journey together, but he’s earned that job.”
When Michigan entered fall camp, the quarterback competition had come down to Bryce Underwood and veteran transfer Mikey Keene. While Underwood won the starting job, Jadyn Davis, not Keene, was named the backup ahead of the season.
Why did Sherrone Moore choose Bryce Underwood?
Sherrone Moore explained why he chose Bryce Underwood as his QB1.
“Bryce took the necessary steps and really took the position,” Moore said. “Took ownership of his abilities and took ownership of the team and became a leader on the team and a guy that guys look to. Just did the things the right way. Used his skill and never tried to do too much. For a young guy, very mature, beyond his years, and he’s still only 18 years old.”
Underwood will make his first college start on Saturday when Michigan plays New Mexico at home.