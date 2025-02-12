"He's going to win the Big 12": Colorado fans unfazed despite Shedeur Sanders' absence from Coach Prime's 2025 squad

Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime is stepping into his toughest season yet at Colorado. His son, Shedeur Sanders, and star cornerback Travis Hunter are off to the NFL Draft, leaving the Buffaloes without their key playmakers. However, Sanders has options, as the Buffaloes have landed Kaidon Salter, the former Liberty quarterback, as a potential replacement.

Meanwhile, five-star recruit Julian Lewis, who decommitted from USC, is also in the mix for the future. On the defensive side, Colorado secured former Alabama lineman Jaheim Oatis to help fill the gaps left by Hunter’s departure.

With major roster changes, fans are split on Colorado’s prospects. Some believe Sanders will dominate in the Big 12.

"He’s going to win the Big 12," one fan said.

Others, however, are more cautious, questioning how the team will adjust.

"How many players did Colorado lose to draft and transfers? How many players are returning starters or just returning in general?," a fan said.

"5-7 season incoming," a fan said.

Despite concerns, optimism remains high.

"I say he gets to the Big 12 championship game," a fan said.

"They got a better roster this year so they will be better than last year I’ll give em 10-2," another fan said.

"Y'all sound dumb asf in the comments bro really 1ofnone watch," one fan said.

Fan Reactions( Image Credits- @elitecollegefootball / Instagram)

With Salter at QB1 and Lewis developing behind him, the Buffaloes are in for an interesting 2025 season. Whether Sanders can prove his doubters wrong remains to be seen.

Coach Prime defends Travis Hunter & praises Shedeur Sanders’ dedication

Deion Sanders had nothing but praise for Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders during his appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Feb. 7. The Colorado HC addressed Hunter’s rare two-way ability, arguing that the NFL should embrace his versatility.

“Travis is a generational type of young man that we may never ever see again,” Sanders said. [2:37]

"The reason we may never ever see him again because coaches won't allow it because they can't fathom what they can't do themselves I did it at a extreme level so I was able to guide him and lead him and allow him to do it without the risk of jealousy or Envy or hatred from his teammates."

When asked if Hunter could continue as a full-time DB and WR in the NFL, the Buffs coach responded:

“Why not?....you seen more I think what he does should transend to the next level he's already shown him what he could he's capable of doing”

Sanders also reflected on Shedeur, calling him the son who has always been there.

"Shedeur never ventured out, he didn't get mad and get upset and run to mommy and whatever that would be, Shedeur has always consistently been there," Coach Prime said. [10:37]

For Coach Prime, his next target will be to get the Buffaloes stabilized in the absence of Shedeur and Hunter.

