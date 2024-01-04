"He's gonna die coaching" - Alabama DB Terrion Arnold makes bold prediction about Nick Saban

Nick Saban is widely considered one of the greatest college football coaches of all time, having won seven national championships in his legendary coaching career. Each season, however, rumors surface about the 72-year-old American's retirement.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold, who was named an All-American in 2023, recently said that he believes Saban will continue coaching for the rest of his life. Speaking to Pat Smith and Landrum Roberts during a recent appearance on the 3 Man Front podcast, Arnold was asked if he thought 2023 could be Saban's final season leading the program, to which Arnold said:

"Man, I wouldn't even try to hype myself up and make myself believe something like that. Coach Saban ain't going nowhere. He's gonna die coaching. That's borderline, like he always says he'll stop coaching when he becomes a liability to it and I don't think he'll be a liability to coaching until he's gone."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Check out Terrion Arnold's comments on Nick Saban below (starting at the 11:30 mark):

Saban has spent 28 seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level, leading the Toledo Rockets for one season, the Michigan State Spartans for five seasons, the LSU Tigers for five seasons, and the Alabama Crimson Tide for 17 seasons. He has won seven national titles, compiling a combined 297-71-1 record.

Nick Saban previously shut down retirement rumors

After every loss the Alabama Crimson Tide suffer, questions arise regarding Nick Saban's future. Following their Week 2 loss to the Texas Longhorns, the legendary college football coach said that retirement was not on his mind. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Saban was asked about his future, to which he said:

"It's kind of laughable. I guess I would ask you when's the first time you heard I was gonna retire? That started about five years ago. I think it creates some advantages for people, whether it's in recruiting or whatever it might be."

He added that he remains 'all-in' on the Crimson Tide:

"I love what I'm doing. I'm focused on the challenge. I've always said I don't want to ride the program down. I don't want to do this if I can't do it anymore. I feel great right now. I love it. We've got lots of challenges this season. I'm looking forward to it. We're all in."

Check out Nick Saban's comments on retirement below (starting at the 1:34 mark):

While many have speculated that Saban could be nearing the end of his legendary coaching career, that does not appear to be the case. His prolonged success leading the Alabama Crimson Tide will allow him to go out on his own accord.