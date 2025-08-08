"He’s gonna be a problem out there": Coach Prime sends strong message about son Shedeur Sanders' debut start for Browns in NFL

Shedeur Sanders will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns on Friday, as the rookie will lead the team in its preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. The chance comes by default as other QBs on the roster, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel, are not available. Only Tyler Huntley, who just joined the team this week, is behind Sanders on the depth chart.Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said Sanders will play most of the game on the night and expects him to get about 50 plays of action. His father, Deion Sanders, who coached him from high school through college at Jackson State and Colorado, won’t be on the sidelines for the first time in years.Talking to the media on Friday, Coach Prime said it will feel strange not being there, but he believes in his son’s ability.“He's so prepared right now,&quot; he said. &quot;A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game. He's approaching it like a game, and that's how he's always approached everything, to prepare and approach it like this is it. He's thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. … I can't wait to see him play. … I just can't wait to see him get out of that.&quot;I'm praying for him, and God has set him up and placed him in the perfect position that he needs to be. He’s going to be a problem out there tonight, though, I promise you that.”