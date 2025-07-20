"He’s got an $80 million buyout!" - Colin Cowherd predicts Lincoln Riley's future at USC after Trojans' multiple disappointing season

Lincoln Riley has been with the USC Trojans for the last three seasons. His first (2022) was a success, leading them to a Pac-12 championship game appearance. However, Riley has not been able to replicate this success in the last two years.This could lead some to consider that Riley's future as the USC playmaker is under threat, and he will need a strong season in order to keep his job. However, broadcaster Colin Cowherd believes that Riley is not going anywhere.&quot;Lincoln Riley, I know the number, he’s not going anywhere! They just spent $300 million on facilities. $18 million on NIL. He’s got an $80 million buyout!&quot;According to Cowherd, with NIL deals allowed to be paid by the university, Riley's job remains safe with the Trojans. These extra expenses add up, and we are now seeing universities launch alternative measures to raise the funds required.This means that certain unnecessary expenses to help improve the program/university will not be spent to save money. This is likely to include buyouts of coaches' contracts. With Riley's buyout set at $80 million, it does not appear to be a smart move, should the Trojans choose to lay him off.This is an expense that many universities can not afford to pay, as it will hurt their NIL. For USC, it likely means that Lincoln Riley will stay for a few more years, even with his recent performances not reflective of the expectations of the Trojans program.Colin Cowherd predicts how many wins Lincoln Riley and USC will get in 2025Cowherd has also given his take on how well he thinks USC is going to fare this year,&quot;They’re going to win eight games this year.&quot;An eight-win season would mean another year the Trojans do not move forward, likely keeping them in the middle of the Big Ten, an area of the conference that is hard to shake off and be a threat to the likes of Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon.However, eight wins would mean that USC would make another bowl game, something Riley has done every season that he has coached in college football. While this is not an improvement, it is likely to be enough to keep him with the program for another year.