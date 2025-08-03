"He's got more innate natural ability": Analyst names major factor that separates Julian Sayin from Lincoln Kienholz amid Ohio State QB battle

College football analyst RJ Young has weighed in on the quarterback contest at Ohio State between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. Young aired his view in a Saturday edition of his YouTube Show “Adapt & Respond.”

The Fox Sports journalist compared and contrasted the two major options for Coach Ryan Day to replace Will Howard as the starting quarterback. He said (4:21):

“Lincoln Kienholz hasn't got enough seat time to be expected to play at what I think his potential shows. Julian Sayin, I think, is a little bit further ahead. But not because he's been playing at Ohio State, but because he's got more innate natural ability. … There are things that his body can just do. … That's where Julian Sayin is.”

With the 2025 season starting in a few weeks, Ryan Day's Ohio State is without a clear primary quarterback. With two candidates vying for the role, Day hinted at what would decide the contest on Thursday. After the Buckeyes’ fall camp opening practice, the coach told the press:

“We have good pieces around them, and they just need to make routine plays routinely, have command (of the offense) and make great decisions.”

With four games under his belt from last season, redshirt freshman Julian Sayin was Howard's backup for their national championship run. He only managed 12 throws throughout the season.

On the other hand, Kienholz didn't record any pass attempt in his two games played last season. Back in 2023, the redshirt sophomore completed 10 of 22 passes for 111 yards.

Ryan Day on why he must decide between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz before Week 1

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to open their 2025 season with a marquee matchup with Texas. Ryan Day has stressed the importance of naming his starting quarterback ahead of the matchup. He said:

“Going into the game, you certainly would like to have a starter named. Each competition is a little bit different. If we have to go in with multiple quarterbacks, then that's probably not a great thing going into Week 1, but you never know. You got to do the best you can to win the game."

Will Howard beat Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz to the starting quarterback job last year after transferring from Kansas State. Throwing for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns, he led the Buckeyes to their historic national championship win.

