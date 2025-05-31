"He's got a quick trigger": CFB insider breaks down Julian Sayin's key ability that could help Ryan Day defend title in 2025

One of the biggest trump cards in Ryan Day's Ohio State heading into the 2025 season is the QB room led by Julian Sayin. He was Nick Saban's top choice for the 2024 class, but after the legendary coach retired, he made his way to Columbus and is now slated to become the QB1 for the program in 2025.

Will Howard was a breakout star for the team last year after he managed to win the national championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 20. The benchmark has been set and given Sayin's prospect as a top QB, he is expected to defend the title.

After analyzing the 19-year-old’s tape, CFB insider J.D. PicKell shared his thoughts on how Sayin could progress at Columbus and his key abilities. He mentioned that Sayin is an accurate thrower and the way he targets the receiver is unique.

PicKell claimed that making throws effortlessly will help Sayin in the long run, especially when playing against tough opponents.

“You can watch him do the quick game release. So he's got a quick trigger," PicKell said on the On3 podcast on Friday [Timestamp - 0:10]. "The ball gets out of his hands very quickly. That's a good sign. Now for me, when I'm watching him during all the things that I spent, when we watched him do spring game last year's Garbage Time, all those things he throws really well to certain spots.

“Like what I mean by that is he places the football on the receiver's body in a very advantageous spot for them to catch it. And this is kind of subtle, but when you watch him, you'll see what I mean. If the ball is an out route, he makes sure he puts the ball high and away or low and away from where the defender is."

"Essentially, he has what I would call good misses, like if Julian saying is throwing a path into being incomplete, it is, from what I can gather here, going to be somewhat rare for that pass to be placed in a spot where it's a miss,” he added.

Ryan Day remains unfazed about the injury scare for Ohio State players

When other programs took the non-traditional route by cancelling the spring games, it was Ryan Day who stayed adamant and true to the culture. Despite going deep into the postseason and losing a lot of players to the NFL draft, he hosted a perfect spring game just like every other offseason.

In March, he mentioned that it is essential to have a spring game for players to utilize their learnings on the field. During the scrimmage, there is a possibility that starters get injured, but Day mentioned the team had enough wiggle room and they could afford to take risks.

Apparently, it all went in Day's favor, with talents like Sayin medically fit and expected to take the reins this upcoming season.

