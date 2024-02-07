"He's got a six pack it's just under the dad bod": NFL analyst recalls 2X Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes' impressions for Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy had a strong career with the Michigan Wolverines and will look for that success to translate to the next level. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller recently revealed that he believes the 2023 national title winner will be a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

During a recent appearance on "The Matt Barrie Show," Miller stated:

"All the tools are there. They're just kind of waiting to come out. What did [Patrick] Mahomes say this week? He's got a six pack, it's just under the Dad Bod. That's J.J. McCarthy. The traits are just a little hidden right now. We just need somebody to bring them out. And Harbaugh is on record saying he should be the first quarterback drafted."

Miller continued:

"I know he's defending his guy, but I'll tell you, I've talked to so many scouts, one in particular, who said J.J. McCarthy would be Joe Burrow if he were on a team that threw the ball. And you're okay, like, there's a lot of love for J.J. McCarthy among the scouting community. He's tough as he**. He's got a big arm. He's a very good athlete. And he's coachable. That's something that comes up all the time."

Check out Matt Miller's comments on J.J. McCarthy below (starting at the 22:50 mark):

While McCarthy has the tools to succeed at the next level, he attempted just 713 passes in his three-year career. A strong showing at the draft combine could elevate his draft stock in what has been labeled as one of the deepest quarterback classes in recent years.

How has J.J. McCarthy performed in his college career?

J.J. McCarthy joined the Michigan Wolverines as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He served as the backup quarterback as a true freshman, throwing for 516 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. McCarthy completed 57.6% of his passes while adding 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.

He became the starter during Week 2 of his sophomore season. He finished the year with 2,719 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, while completing 64.6% of his passes. McCarthy also ran for 306 yards and five touchdowns on 70 carries. His performance earned him second-team All-Big Ten honors.

As a junior, McCarthy threw for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. He completed 72.3% of his passes while adding 202 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries. He was named to the first-team All-Big Ten, while also being named the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year as the best signal caller in the conference. McCarthy led the Wolverines to the 2023 national title.