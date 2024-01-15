"He’s a great big-time pocket passer": Texas QB Quinn Ewers' new weapon Isaiah Bond makes bold statements about Longhorns star

Isaiah Bond is set to join Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns after announcing that he would be leaving the Alabama Crimson Tide following Nick Saban's departure.

The former four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class shared his reasons for joining the Longhorns with Pete Thamel of ESPN, who tweeted:

"Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond has committed to Texas, which he told ESPN is a “business decision” in the wake of Nick Saban’s retirement. Bond led Alabama in receptions last season with 48 and said Saban’s retirement was “100-percent” the reason for his transfer."

"“Just like the business world, you make the best decision for your company,” Bond told ESPN in a phone interview Sunday. “My company right now is my draft stock. I feel like I’m putting myself in position to increase that and have better draft stock.”"

"Bond said playing for Steve Sarkisian and with QB Quinn Ewers were main attractions. “One hundred percent,” he said of Ewers. "He’s a great big-time pocket passer quarterback. He’s a top pick in the draft next year. I’m also going to be a top pick. It’s going to be a good duo.”"

Isaiah Bond was recruited heavily by Sarkisian coming out of high school. In two seasons with the Crimson Tide, he recorded 65 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns.

Quinn Ewers, who was the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, redshirted his true freshman season with the Ohio State Buckeyes before transferring to Texas. He has thrown for 5,656 yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 64.3% of his passes over the past two seasons.

What did Quinn Ewers say about his decision to return to the Texas Longhorns?

Quinn Ewers announced that he would return to the Texas Longhorns on Thursday. The former five-star prospect shared a video on Twitter, stating:

"Dear Longhorn Nation, ever since I was a kid, I've dreamed of playing quarterback at the University of Texas. I couldn't be more thankful to all my teammates and coaches and I'm beyond grateful to be in the position that I'm in. God has shown me who I truly am these past two years that I've been here and through the ups and downs, these fans and this university has always had my back and with that being said, I'm coming back. Hook 'Em."

Ewers is set to return for his third season under center for the Longhorns. It is unclear what will transpire for Arch Manning, the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.