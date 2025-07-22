  • home icon
  • "He's a gunslinger": CFB insider predicts Garrett Nussmeier & Brian Kelly to shut down critics in 2025

By Deepesh Nair
Published Jul 22, 2025 16:31 GMT
NCAA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Wisconsin at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn
Garrett Nussmeier & Brian Kelly at ReliaQuest Bowl-Wisconsin at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

Brian Kelly will be one of the most scrutinized head coaches entering the 2025 season since LSU has been inconsistent for a while now. Ever since he took the reins of Tigers football in 2022, the program has never made it to the playoffs, which remains a big dent in Kelly's record as a veteran coach in college football circles.

He will look to improve on that record with Garrett Nussmeier in the pocket as QB1. He is a potential Heisman contender who will be a key aspect in Kelly's offense, looking to make a mark in the SEC. While there have been hot seat rumors around Kelly that if he fails to show up in the 2025 season, he could be hitting the unemployment line soon, Greg McElroy isn't convinced.

According to the former Alabama star, Kelly is in a safe spot and in a strong position to make a difference this upcoming season.

“Now a lot of people have very mixed feelings about what LSU could be this year," McElroy said in his podcast on Monday [Timestamp - 17:45]. "I happen to be in the camp that believes they can go and beat play with play up to, some cases, maybe even play down to the level of the competition, week in and week out.”
McElroy vested his faith in Nussmeier, who will be playing in his senior season with a lot of experience under his belt.

“Garrett Nussmeier has played a lot of football," McElroy added. "I think he has a better understanding of what he needs to do situationally than he did last year. I think last year, look, he's a gunslinger, and he's trying to replace a Heisman Trophy winner. That's no easy task, to stay within yourself, stay within the offense, to stay within the situation.
"Instead, he was always trying to make the highlight reel throw, Make the Highlight Reel play, prove to everyone in college football that he can play the same level as Jaden Daniels did the year before. That's not necessary. I think he's comfortable in his own skin, and he returns, I think an outrageously good supporting cast.”
youtube-cover
Garrett Nussmeier will have elite talent at offense in 2025

Brian Kelly made significant recruiting strides this offseason with players like Nick Anderson, who made their way from Brent Venables’ Oklahoma after two seasons. Similarly, the wide receiver corps led by Aaron Henderson, Chris Holton and Barion Brown is expected to be a lethal combination.

Meanwhile, Nussmeier's contribution will prove significant. Last season, he tallied 4,052 passing yards and scored 29 touchdowns while only throwing 12 interceptions.

Edited by Krutik Jain
