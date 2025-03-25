  • home icon
  "He's a guy that's not afraid": Kalen DeBoer reveals Jalen Milroe's persona that makes him standout in 2025 NFL QB class

"He's a guy that's not afraid": Kalen DeBoer reveals Jalen Milroe's persona that makes him standout in 2025 NFL QB class

By Deepesh Nair
Modified Mar 25, 2025 21:42 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Jalen Milroe at Alabama Pro Day (Source: Imagn)

After four years at Bama, Jalen Milroe would leave for the NFL in 2025. He is considered one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft class. Although he is not in the top 3, he still holds a decent position as a round 2 or round 3 pick in April.

While discussing the quarterback's football skills and persona, the Alabama coach mentioned that Milroe is disciplined and has a different work ethic. At the Crimson Tide, he has developed to follow a strict routine, which makes him stand out.

DeBoer was speaking to Tom Pelissero on the NFL's official YouTube channel after the Miami Pro Day analysis, which had Cam Ward steal the show with his performance.

The Bama HC mentioned that Jalen Milroe never faded away when he was under pressure. He likes to take on challenges, which has helped a lot at Alabama.

Jalen Milroe during training. (Credits: IMAGN)
Jalen Milroe during training. (Credits: IMAGN)
“I mean, he's been here at Alabama, and he, along with that, I think you have to handle expectations. When you're the quarterback, it's on another level here at Alabama,” DeBoer said on Monday. [Timestamp - 31:30]
“You know, he's had the highs and the lows, and he's had to stay the course and just continue to to push through, and that's part of being a quarterback, and that's only going to continue to be that case in the NFL.
"So, you know, his personality just never wavers. He's, you know, coming in super early. He's a guy that isn't afraid of the work in all areas, whether it's, you know, on the football field, in workouts, in the classroom, He just loves it,” he added.
Kalen DeBoer talks about strengths of Jalen Milroe

Former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer mentioned that Jalen Milroe's ability to rush through the defense makes him a unique QB prospect. He can become a running back while slinging the ball in the pocket.

DeBoer mentioned that the passer also possesses great accuracy when launching deep throws. Last season, he recorded 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns while throwing 11 interceptions.

Any team that picks him for the upcoming draft will have a quick-fix solution to QB woes since he brings a lot of stability to the team. Chad Reuter of NFL.com has Milroe's 68th pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

Edited by William Paul
