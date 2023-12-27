"He's hard to beat" - Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin gives his honest review of Penn State quarterback

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin offered his opinion on Penn State quarterback Drew Allar ahead of their Peach Bowl encounter. Allar completed his first season as a starter with notable statistics, throwing for 2,336 yards and 23 touchdowns with just one interception.

However, there were evident challenges for the quarterback, especially against top-tier teams. Nonetheless, Kiffin is impressed by Allar this season, noting the difficulty that comes with playing against him. In his Peach Bowl press conference, Kiffin said:

“He’s hard to beat, takes care of the ball really well. Really good mixture of being able to throw the ball and then get out of trouble and make a play and make a first down with his feet.”

“These guys are always really hard, what I call students of the games when you see them play. They rarely make any mistakes. When you couple that with the best defense in the country, that’s a really good combination. That’s why these guys have won so many games.”

Lane Kiffin also wary about team’s defense

Apart from Drew Allar, Lane Kiffin also has some concerns about the Nittany Lions defense. He noted the level of talent they boast and the brilliant coaching that has groomed them this far.

He also appreciated their ability to put out astonishing displays on the gridiron at home and on the road this season. Penn State holds the top spot in the nation in total defense, rushing defense and sacks. They also rank second in tackles for loss and third in passing defense.

“I think they play really hard. Obviously they have great players, elite talent, great coaching. But they play really, really hard and really physical at home and on the road,” Lane Kiffin said.

“Sometimes, you see these teams with electric home atmospheres and advantages, like these guys have, like some of the SEC teams, but then they won’t play quite as hard defensively on the road. These guys are not like that. These guys bring an old school mentality with new school elite talent.”

With both teams ending the regular season with a 10-2 record, an exciting contest is expected in the Peach Bowl game between Ole Miss and Penn State on Saturday. This is the first time the two schools are playing against each other in college football.

The Nittany Lions are chasing history, as a win will make them the first college football team to win every New Year's Six bowl game. This is the program’s first appearance in the Peach Bowl and 16th New Year’s Six bowl game.

