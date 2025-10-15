“He’s not in Heisman conversation anymore”: Ex-CFB coach issues critical remarks on Garrett Nussmeier before LSU's Vanderbilt faceoff 

Garrett Nussmeier’s No. 10 LSU is preparing for a road game against No. 17 Vanderbilt on Saturday. Both schools will enter the game with 5-1 records, but CBS Sports analyst and former coach Rick Neuheisel is leaning toward Vanderbilt for the Week 8 game.Neuheisel expressed excitement for Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea, who once worked on his staff. He praised Lea’s work, saying that the Commodores’ offense complements their defense effectively.Neuheisel is also concerned about Nussmeier’s readiness.“LSU is going to have to find a way, and Blake Baker is capable of stopping the run,” Neuheisel said. “The question is, can Garrett Nussmeier come off this bye week looking a heck of a lot better than he's looked early in the season?“Because he was a Heisman candidate. He's not even in that conversation anymore.”However, Nussmeier said the bye week was helpful for his recovery.“It helped a lot for me, being able to get a good rest and then just trying to play like myself,” Nussmeier said (via Tiger Rag) after practice on Tuesday. “With the stuff I was dealing with in the first couple of weeks, it was definitely frustrating.“Just allowing myself to go out there and have fun playing football again – that was the biggest thing for me. Whenever I do that, I play a lot more free and play better.”Meanwhile, Neuheisel also said that Vanderbilt has historically never enjoyed a true home-field advantage, which will factor into the Week 8 game.Garrett Nussmeier opens up on injury frustrationsGarrett Nussmeier suffered a sprained ankle during the Tigers’ 20-10 win over South Carolina on Saturday, marking his third injury of the season. He earlier dealt with aggravated knee tendonitis and a strained abdominal muscle.On Tuesday, Nussmeier shared his frustration over the setbacks.“Everything I was going through the first couple weeks, it was obviously very frustrating,” Nussmeier said. “And I think I let it get to me a little bit. It was a feeling of helplessness at times.”In six games this season, Nussmeier has completed 66% of his passes for 1,413 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.