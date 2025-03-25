"He's just an explosive athelete": NFL draft insider raves about Jalen Milroe's insane dual threat abilities 

Jalen Milroe is an absolute tank. His shredded physique, agility, and insane arm make him one of the gifted quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft class. Although a tumultuous 2024 season overshadowed his records, things look promising for the Alabama quarterback.

Reacting to his tape from Alabama Pro Day and last season, NFL insider Lance Zierlein shared why the passer could be a breakout athlete. He explained how Milroe could be a future franchise QB if utilized effectively.

Per Zierlein, one of Milroe's standout qualities is his ability to play as a dual-threat quarterback. His insane rushing skills, combined with his brilliant pocket presence, make him deadly, something the team that drafts him should consider exploring.

While speaking to Tom Pelissero after the Miami Pro Day analysis, Zierlein shared his thoughts on Jalen Milroe's draft stock.

Jalen Milroe during the Alabama Pro Day event. (Credits: IMAGN)

“I think Jalen Milroe, you know, everyone's going to be all up in arms, if you mention anything, but him playing quarterback, but here's the thing, he's just an explosive athlete,” he said on Monday. [Timestamp - 20:15]

“I don't care if the ball is in his hands as a quarterback, but he's leaving the pocket as a runner. I know the NFL teams I talked to, they're very excited about him, because he can do things that other quarterbacks can't do in this draft, but he can also do some things that other playmakers can't do. So what you're looking at is a very personal playmaker. When he comes to the game. He's a threat to hit a home run on you at any point."

“Now, you don't know what to do with a guy like Jalen Miller, so I think he's a very versatile player, because he's such an explosive athlete, and I think the right team could really set him up for success,” he added.

Jalen Milroe had a terrific Alabama Pro Day

On Wednesday (Mar. 19), Jalen Milroe mesmerized many with his rushing skills. He recorded 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which proves helpful when quarterbacks try to run the ball by themselves. Milroe has showcased how lethal he could become while rushing down the field.

He still holds the record for most rushing touchdowns by a QB in a single season. Last year, he led Alabama to a 9-4 season with a ReliaQuest Bowl game appearance.

In 2023, Jalen Milroe led the Crimson Tide to win the SEC championship game so expect him to be a middle-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

