"He’s a LeBron as a prospect": Colin Cowherd explains how NFL team views Caleb Williams ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Caleb Williams is widely considered to be the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The quarterback has been impressive since arriving at USC in 2022 and won the Heisman Trophy that season. Despite the Trojans’ struggles in 2023, his stock remains high.

Sports media personality Colin Cowherd has said that Williams has been considered the best quarterback prospect in the draft for a while by NFL teams. He's seen as better than former Indianapolis Colts’ Andrew Luck, who was highly coveted in his Stanford days

“NFL executives tell me; USC’s quarterback is the best quarterback prospect they can remember,” Cowherd said. “Better than Andrew Luck … led the nation in offense despite only having one great teammate in two years. … He’s a LeBron as a prospect.”

Caleb Williams camp has concerns about Bears

The Chicago Bears hold the first pick in the upcoming draft following a trade with the Carolina Panthers ahead of the 2023 draft. However, Williams might not be open to joining the team, considering their long history of underperformances in the NFL.

Cowherd noted that William’s camp have concerns about the player getting drafted by the franchise. Many observers are predicting a scenario like that of Eli Manning in 2004, who refused to sign for the San Diego Chargers despite getting drafted.

“There are concerns from Caleb Williams and his camp,” Cowherd said. “This is not the perfect destination. Washington at No. 2, in my opinion, is a much better landing spot.”

“I got a call yesterday from the Caleb Williams camp. … And they went ‘Woah, woah woah! Colin, we don’t want to be painted as anti-Chicago,'” Cowherd said.

Landing spot matters for quarterbacks

Over the years, the landing spot during the draft for players, especially quarterbacks, has had a lot to do with their success in the NFL. Cowherd notes that the current state of affairs of the Bears is largely responsible for the failure of Justin Fields.

“Young quarterbacks overwhelmingly are as good as where they land,” Cowherd said.

“Justin Fields is 10-28. Do you think he would be 10-28 if he inherited Andy Reid? I don’t. The Bears have had one winning season in 11 years; they haven’t won a playoff game in 14. … it is loserville offensively."

Quarterback prospects who excel in college football end up struggling on the professional stage due to the poor state of the NFL team they land in. Notable examples in recent years are Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.