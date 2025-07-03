"He's a legitimate threat"- CFB analyst believes Deion Sanders' success at Colorado lies on Kaidon Salter's shoulders after Shedeur Sanders' departure

Now that quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Colorado coach Deion Sanders is turning to new talent to lead the team. He brought in two QBs, experienced transfer Kaidon Salter from Liberty and highly-touted freshman Julian Lewis.

Ad

During a CBS interview on Tuesday, college football analyst Bud Elliott said that the program’s success might be resting squarely on Salter’s shoulders.

Salter is a dual-threat athlete. Over four years at Liberty, he passed for 5,887 yards and 56 touchdowns. He rushed for 2,013 yards and 21 touchdowns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2024, he threw for 1,886 yards, 15 TDs and six interceptions with a 56.3% completion rate. He added 587 rushing yards and seven scores.

During the interview, Elliott said that Salter’s running ability might be important for Colorado now that Shedeur isn’t there to throw the ball 40-45 times a game.

Ad

Trending

“You’re gonna have to be on the run game more,” Elliott said (Timestamp: 2:05). “And I think one of the interesting perks to that is whether quarterback Kaidon Salter is gonna be the star. If he’s the guy, he’s a guy who’s a legitimate threat with his legs. If you go back to Liberty, they made the Fiesta Bowl in 2023 in large part because he was such a good runner.

Ad

"And I know he was unhappy last year at Liberty. He tried to transfer out. … He was trying to level up. He didn’t have the year he wanted to have last year but I have to think the athleticism is still there but if he’s happy and motivated and locked in that could be a major part in helping Colorado’s run game going along, cause he’s a real threat with his legs.”

Ad

Ad

CFB analyst on the QB battle between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis

During a June 25 segment on “Big 12 Insiders,” 247Sports analyst Brien Hanley shared his thoughts on the competition between Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis.

“Kaidon Salter from Colorado,” Hanley said. “Look, good year in 2023, took a step back in 2024 at Liberty, so we’ll see what happens. We heard a lot of inconsistencies in the passing game coming out of the spring.

Ad

“I think by week six or seven, Julian Lewis is going to be the starting quarterback. They put a lot into this kid. He’s really good. He’s the future.”

The QB1 will become clear in time as Colorado opens its 2025 season at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More