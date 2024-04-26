"He's more like a point guard that can score": Retired Alabama HC Nick Saban heaps praise on NFL bound Malik Nabers' skillset

Nick Saban has been on duty with ESPN, as the legendary coach has been part of the coverage of the NFL Draft this year. On Wednesday he spoke about wide receiver Malik Nabers, his former student at LSU. Here's what he had to say about the player's uniqueness:

"Let me say this Malik Nabers is special because he's a unique receiver. He's more like a point guard that can score in basketball, in terms of he can play outside he's quick-bodied, he can play in a slot, he can run after the catch. I mean this guy, really really a good player" ( starting at 3:34)

Nabers set the school record in Baton Rouge with 3000 receiving yards. He was also unanimous All-American and All-SEC selection for the 2023 season. He's considered one of the top three receivers in the draft, alongside Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze.

Nick Saban's advice to draftees ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Nick Saban, now a member of ESPN's College GameDay team, is covering the NFL Draft tonight. Having such a legend on the coverage team, his co-hosts asked him to give future draftees a piece of advice on the eve of their turning professional:

"First of all, I think for the players what I always try to tell our players was, don't worry about where you're going to get picked. I know it's your dream to get picked and play in the NFL but what are you going to do with the opportunity once you get it because that's the most important thing how do you continue to develop. Everybody has a chance to improve. These guys improved a lot when they were in college, they should be focused on their improvement as a pro."

He also spoke about the need for the value of the offer they get and the need they have to match.

