"He's like Sam LaPorta at the next level": Insider namedrops top 3 TE prospects ahead of NFL draft 2025

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller believes that the 2025 NFL Draft class is the perfect class for a team to snag up a starting tight end. Miller recently dropped his top three tight ends going into the NFL Draft during an appearance on NFL Live.

Ad

Miller named Penn State's Tyler Warren, Michigain's Colston Loveland, and the Miami Hurricanes' Elijah Arroyo as his top three tight ends in the class. Miller added that there are even potential starting tight ends that could be available outside of the first round.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A closer look at Mike Miller's top three tight ends of the 2025 NFL Draft class

First up we take a look at Tyler Warren, who put up some impressive numbers in his senior season with Penn State. The six-foot-six, 257-pounder hauled in 104 yards for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. Warren is an extremely versatile player, who also managed to rush 26 times on the year for 218 yards and four touchdowns. Warren even got the throw the ball a few times, completing three of six attempted passes for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Ad

Next up, the Michigain Wolverines' Colston Loveland impressed Miller so much, that he compared him to the Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta. Loveland caught 56 passes for 582 yards and five touchdowns. Loveland was part of the Wolverines team that won the 2023 College Football Playoffs National Championship.

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Finally, Elijah Arroyo out of Miami is also an interesting prospect to keep an eye on. Arroyo finished the 2024 season with 35 catches for 590 yards and seven touchdowns. Arroyo is extremely athletic with his six-foot-four, 245-pound frame, and had a breakout year once Cam Ward transferred over to the program for the 2024 season.

Ad

Miller seems very high on Arroyo as well and expects him to "dominate" at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. With names such as the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Hurricanes' Ward dominating the headlines, keeping an eye on these three tight ends should definitely provide an interesting storyline for the draft festivities.

With teams such as the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers who top the list at tight end-needy teams in the NFL, and perhaps even the Baltimore Ravens should they decide to move on from Mark Andrews, these franchises could very well be eying any of these three names in the first round.

The 2025 NFL Draft goes down from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback