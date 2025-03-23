"He's a little bit more advanced receiver": Todd McShay drops his verdict on Travis Hunter amid New England Patriots rumors

Two-way star Travis Hunter has been drawing interest from several teams ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The New England Patriots happen to be one of the franchises in the run to secure the Colorado standout.

But it needs to be seen how viable the move could be since Hunter has constantly reiterated his willingness to play on both sides of the ball, something that he has followed at Colorado and would want to resonate in the NFL.

Speaking about Hunter's role in the league, top draft analyst Todd McShay shared his opinion. According to him, Hunter is a better receiver and teams must look to utilize him in the offensive scheme. Make no mistake, he is a fantastic corner too, but he should be used on a temporary basis or his workload needs to be arranged in such a manner that he could focus more on being a receiver.

“You can't draft Travis Hunter if you're New England and look at Drake Maye. But yeah, are we're gonna play him at corner full time. We do. We got Christian Gonzalez, and we just brought in Carlton Davis at the other corner spot. So we're gonna put him at Nickel right away, and you get 20 plays with that offense,” McShay joked to Rich Eisen this week. [3:00]

“It's just that's not how it's gonna work. I also want to say this. I think he's Garrett Wilson, and maybe a little bit more dynamic after the catch, and I think he's a little more advanced, even though he spent the majority of his time like in meetings and the focus at corner."

"I think he's a little bit more ready to be a big time player at wide receiver right now in the league than he is corner. He's going to be awesome either or both, but I think he's a little bit more advanced receiver."

McShay mentioned that if he was Mike Vrabel, he would pick Travis Hunter to be a full-time receiver and have him play corner under certain conditions. His workload needs to be balanced.

Travis Hunter could be a potential pick for the Tennessee Titans

Although there have been rumors about Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Penn State DE Abdul Carter being top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter still continues to be a strong prospect. Brian Callahan is in dire need of a QB, which could be fulfilled with Ward's arrival.

However, prospects like Hunter don't come often. What he brings to the table is stability on both sides of the ball. He is a long-term resource. It may also happen that the Titans place a bet on Colorado star and bring in a veteran QB from free agency, something like the Giants pulled off with Jameis Winston signing.

