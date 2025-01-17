"He's looking to be 1st team All-American": Colorado fans fired up at Kaidon Salter's first practice as a Buff

Coming out of Cedar Hill High School, Kaidon Salter spent his first four years with the Liberty Flames before transferring to Colorado Buffaloes in December. With 5,887 career passing yards, Salter will look to add to that in the 2025 season with the Buffs.

On Thursday, Deion Sanders Jr. posted a video from the Buffaloes' football training facility. In one clip, Salter was seen effortlessly showing his arm to drop targets on receivers. An exclusive CU Buffs Content Creator reposted the video on X.

Fans seemed to love every bit of the glimpse of their quarterback in action aas they shared their reactions.

"Cash better fix those snaps he looking to be 1st team all American this year 🔥," one fan commented.

"🎯 7 keeping it away from the CB and where the WR can catch it, he know what he is doing," another fan commented.

"ye get ready to run dat read option," another wrote.

"@PUSH_21 this who yall should’ve got," one fan added.

Julian Lewis or Kaidon Salter: Who will be CU's QB1 post Shedeur Sanders?

The Colorado Buffaloes have a good problem. With Shedeur Sanders departing for the NFL, the starting quarterback opportunity is open for Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter.

While Salter has more experience, Lewis has received a five-star rating coming out of Carrolton High School, having flipped his commitment from USC to Colorado ahead of national signing day.

However, if Salter's words are to be taken during his interview with Jonah Javad published two weeks ago, the idea is for Salter to mentor Lewis before Coach Prime hands the reins completely to the freshman.

"No promises, all competition. And I am willing to come in and compete," Salter said.

"JuJu is a younger guy, of course, so they wanted somebody in the room that can mentor him and help him come into college and feel comfortable. They felt like I was that guy that can do that, I also feel I am the guy that can do that."

Moreover, Kaidon Salter praised Julian Lewis and said that it will be a healthy competition if it comes to that.

"I met JuJu at the Elite 11 (Finals)," Salter said. "I was an Elite 11 Counselor this year so I have met JuJu before. I recently met him again when we went out for the bowl game. Very cool dude. He is a playmaker.

"One of the best quarterbacks in his class. So just being able to compete and go out there and do what we have to do and help each other out, build each other up, it is all love over there and it'll be a great competition between us. There were no promises, all competition."

It remains to be seen who Deion Sanders chooses, with Kaidon Salter seeming to be the expected option.

