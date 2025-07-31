"He’s making quick decisions and not thinking too much": Kalen DeBoer gives closer look at Alabama QB battle heading into 2025

Kalen DeBoer will soon name Jalen Milroe’s successor as Alabama's QB1 for the 2025 season. The team started its fall camp on Wednesday with only four weeks before the campaign begins.

Last year was disappointing for DeBoer and Co. despite recording nine wins. Crimson Tide fans were not satisfied as that was not the standard Nick Saban set since he took over the reins in 2007. Failing to make the playoff was arguably the toughest pill to swallow for their fans.

Heading into 2025, DeBoer expects the dynamic to change significantly. While speaking to reporters ahead of fall camp, he shared insights into his team's progress and aspirations.

DeBoer mentioned that all his players were medically fit and in good shape. When asked about the biggest question mark of the roster, the quarterback position, he said that he is still in a decision-making phase. All three quarterbacks are fighting for the QB1 spot, with Keelon Russell showcasing high level of dedication and improvement.

“Probably Keelon is going to be the one that you’re going to see the biggest jump, naturally," DeBoer said on Wednesday (1:00). "That was good. He’s making quick decisions and not thinking too much.”

DeBoer added that he likes his quarterbacks' mindset.

“I like the mindset of our quarterbacks because when you can trust your quarterback to go through his progression and be OK with checking down and not forcing something, you can call, as a playcaller, a lot more balls down the field," DeBoer said.

“And know that it’s not just going to be an incomplete pass or explosive play. There’s going to be a progression and there’s going to be some type of movement down the field that’s going to put you in manageable downs and distances where it’s second, third or fourth.”

Kalen DeBoer will have a challenging schedule to navigate in 2025

Being in the Southeastern Conference comes with its set of challenges. A tough schedule is what Kalen DeBoer will face after Alabama kicks off the 2025 season against FSU on Aug. 30.

In Week 4, the Crimson Tide will face Georgia. The following week, Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt will take the Tuscaloosa tour, hoping to continue their momentum from last season.

Similarly, Josh Heupel and Co. will challenge Alabama in Week 7. South Carolina, LSU and Oklahoma are some of the other prominent games in subsequent weeks.

Looking at the scenario, Ty Simpson would likely start for the program. With a veteran quarterback at the helm, expect nothing less than an 11+ win season for the Tide in 2025.

