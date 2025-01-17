"He's more mobile": CFB insider issues blunt assessment of Arch Manning over NFL-bound Quinn Ewers

On Thursday, college football insider Joel Klatt assessed the differences between Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers. Manning will replace Ewers as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback.

Ewers declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, opening the door for Manning to be the Longhorns' starting QB. Speaking on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" on Thursday, Klatt said Manning being more mobile would make a big difference in Texas' offense in 2025.

"Arch is very good," Klatt said, via Athlon Sports. "There were points in the season that I thought they should have put Arch in the game. He's more mobile. I think that he drives the football into smaller windows down the field. He's got a much higher ceiling (than Quinn Ewers)."

Manning was brought into certain packages to run, which gave a different look to the Longhorns' offense in 2024. As the full-time starter in 2025, Klatt expects Texas to have designed quarterback run play calls to help the Longhorns' offense.

Manning was 61-for-90 for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns.

Manning was a five-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He was the No. 1 player in the Class of 2023 and will finally get a chance to be a starting quarterback in college football.

Who will Arch Manning and Texas play in 2025?

The Texas Longhorns will be among the top teams entering the 2025 season.

They have a tough schedule ahead. Their opening game is against Ohio State, who will play in the National Championship Game.

Longhorns 2025 football schedule:

@ Ohio State, Aug. 30

vs San Jose State, Sept. 6

vs UTEP, Sept. 13

@ Florida, Oct. 4

vs Oklahoma, Oct. 11

@ Kentucky, Oct. 18

@ Mississippi State, Oct. 25

vs Vanderbilt, Nov. 1

@ Georgia, Nov. 15

vs Arkansas, Nov. 22

vs Texas A&M, Nov. 29

Texas has the second-best odds of winning the national championship at +500 in 2025. The odds imply a 16.7% chance of winning the national title.

