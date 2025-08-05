"He's a monster from how big he is": Sherrone Moore drops update on Bryce Underwood after critics call Michigan QB fat

Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has lived under the weight of immense expectations since his middle school days in Belleville, when he was already being heralded as the future national ace. As the former No. 1 recruit in the country, criticism has also followed Underwood closely and into his first year in Ann Arbor.

In April, a photo from a “Bussin’ With The Boys” video made Underwood look heavier than usual. The image led to some fans claiming he had put on bad weight. While appearing on “The Wolverine Podcast” in July, Underwood reflected on the incident with humor. When asked about the wildest thing he’d read about himself online, he replied, “I’m fat.”

Bryce Underwood has indeed added weight, but it’s been a deliberate part of his development in physique. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore also talked about his development during an interview with NBC Sports on Saturday. When asked what stood out about Underwood, Moore said (Timestamp: 4:00):

“Yeah, first of all, how big he is, six-four. He was 215, he's 230 pounds now. … He's a monster from how big he is, but just how fast the ball comes out, his twitch and his maturity as a kid. The biggest surprise was when he entered the program, how attuned he is to himself.

"Makes mistake, doesn't make it again. He does something, he always tries to do it exactly right. The players love him, and he loves the players. He just wants to be a great teammate. He wants to be the best, and that's been exciting to see.”

Bryce Underwood has been building his physique

This offseason, Bryce Underwood has been developing his physique under strength coach Justin Tress.

"It's been fun," Underwood said in July, via Michigan Wolverines News. "I've been enjoying everything—coach Tress is doing an amazing job with their staff and everything like that. Can't be anything but thankful for that."

With Mikey Keene and Davis Warren injured, Underwood, along with sophomore Jadyn Davis, handled all the quarterback reps throughout the spring. He is expected to be Michigan’s starting quarterback in Week 1 when the Wolverines take on the New Mexico Lobos at home on Aug. 30.

