"He's a moron," "Worst kind of leader" - CFB fans rip Greg Sankey as SEC commish bats for expansion of CFP format from 12 to 16 teams

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey has been advocating the expansion of the College Football Playoff from 12 to 16 teams for a while now. Sankey reiterated the option of having 16 teams in the CFP at the SEC media day on Monday.
"We think growth beyond 12 can be positive and should be pursued," Sankey said.
However, many fans slammed Sankey for suggesting another expansion of the CFP, which just increased from four teams to 12 before the 2024 season.
"He’s a moron," one fan tweeted.
"Sankey is truly the worst kind of leader: slavishly tethered to his own ego and the greed of his conference members with zero care or understanding of the big picture," another fan commented.
"Let’s just let everyone in the playoffs!" a third fan wrote sarcastically.
Many others continued to oppose Sankey's suggestion.
"Literally zero need," one added.
"Nothing more than a money grab," a user tweeted.
"Go back to 4 teams," one wrote.
According to reports, the College Football Playoff format could expand to either 14 or 16 teams from the 2026 season. Sankey is also pushing to have automatic bids in the playoffs for SEC teams.
Greg Sankey discusses the potential aftermath of NCAA vs. House's $2.8 billion settlement
At the SEC media day on Monday, Greg Sankey discussed the possibility of a messy landscape for college teams after the House vs NCAA's $2.8 billion settlement was announced in May.
“While working throughout historic and transformational changes, we’re in the middle of change and in the middle of anything significant, it will get messy," Sankey said. "That doesn’t mean you leave in a marathon."
The NCAA has agreed to a settlement to pay back damages over the next 10 years to athletes who competed at the college level in sports any time from 2016 through the present day.
Moreover, Division I schools will have up to $20.5 million in revenue to share with student-athletes for the 2025-26 season.