"He's a moron," "Worst kind of leader" - CFB fans rip Greg Sankey as SEC commish bats for expansion of CFP format from 12 to 16 teams

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey has been advocating the expansion of the College Football Playoff from 12 to 16 teams for a while now. Sankey reiterated the option of having 16 teams in the CFP at the SEC media day on Monday.

Ad

"We think growth beyond 12 can be positive and should be pursued," Sankey said.

CJ Vogel @CJVogel_OTF LINK Greg Sankey on the 12-Team CFP format: "We think growth beyond 12 can be positive and should be pursued."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, many fans slammed Sankey for suggesting another expansion of the CFP, which just increased from four teams to 12 before the 2024 season.

"He’s a moron," one fan tweeted.

Aintropy 🔰 @Aintropy LINK He’s a moron.

Ad

"Sankey is truly the worst kind of leader: slavishly tethered to his own ego and the greed of his conference members with zero care or understanding of the big picture," another fan commented.

"Let’s just let everyone in the playoffs!" a third fan wrote sarcastically.

Many others continued to oppose Sankey's suggestion.

"Literally zero need," one added.

Ad

"Nothing more than a money grab," a user tweeted.

"Go back to 4 teams," one wrote.

According to reports, the College Football Playoff format could expand to either 14 or 16 teams from the 2026 season. Sankey is also pushing to have automatic bids in the playoffs for SEC teams.

Greg Sankey discusses the potential aftermath of NCAA vs. House's $2.8 billion settlement

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey - Source: Imagn

At the SEC media day on Monday, Greg Sankey discussed the possibility of a messy landscape for college teams after the House vs NCAA's $2.8 billion settlement was announced in May.

Ad

“While working throughout historic and transformational changes, we’re in the middle of change and in the middle of anything significant, it will get messy," Sankey said. "That doesn’t mean you leave in a marathon."

The NCAA has agreed to a settlement to pay back damages over the next 10 years to athletes who competed at the college level in sports any time from 2016 through the present day.

Moreover, Division I schools will have up to $20.5 million in revenue to share with student-athletes for the 2025-26 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More