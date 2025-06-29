"He's much more athletic": CFB analyst lists major difference Alabama QB Ty Simpson and Jalen Milroe 

Ty Simpson is going to be the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide this season. He takes the reins from Jalen Milroe, who led the team to a College Football Playoff berth in 2023 and was one of the strongest quarterbacks in the sport.
In the recent edition of "Adapt and Respond", college football analyst RJ Young gave a clear comparison between Milroe and Simpson.
"Jalen Milroe was next level with the ball in his hand... (Timestamp: 5:00) He's much more athletic."
During his time in Alabama, Jalen Milroe set himself up as one of the strongest dual-threat quarterbacks in college football. He was a consistent passer, throwing for about 2,840 yards in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Numerous other quarterbacks threw for more yards than Milroe in this time.
Despite what Milroe may lack in arm strength, he made up for in his rushing abilities. Milroe was one of the strongest quarterbacks on his feet, rushing for 726 yards in 2024.
Jalen Milroe has given Ty Simpson a massive pair of shoes to fill. He has to come into a team that is transitioning under new coach Kalen DeBoer with high expectations. It appears to be an uphill battle, considering that Milroe is the better athlete of the two.
Additionally, Simpson is very inexperienced. Milroe never missed a game as a starter, which meant limited snaps for Simpson. During the three seasons that Simpson has been with the Crimson Tide, he has only had 50 passing attempts with 29 completions. This equaled only 381 passing yards, with no touchdowns scored.
While being the starting quarterback will boost these numbers and give him much-needed experience, at the moment, Simpson will not be able to live up to what Jalen Milroe did for Alabama.
Ty Simpson on following Jalen Milroe as Alabama quarterback
This weekend, Ty Simpson attended the Manning Passing Academy and spoke to the media on Sunday. During his interview, he was asked about what it is like to replace Jalen Milroe as Alabama quarterback.
"It's big shoes to fill. You ask Jalen the same thing, I'm sure he felt the same way with Bryce being the first overall pick and the Heisman (winner). So I can't thank those guys enough because I wouldn't be here if it weren't for them. Learning from Bryce, learning from Jalen, and I know if I text them anytime that they would give me advice. I just hope I make them proud and that I carry on the legacy, but also understand that I'm just going to be myself and play football."
Simpson is well aware of the pressure that falls on his shoulders. However, he knows that Milroe went through the same thing when he took over from Bryce Young, who ended up as a Heisman Trophy winner and a number one pick in the NFL draft.
If Milroe was able to thrive in his situation, then Simpson is confident that he can this year.
