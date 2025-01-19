 “He’s a national treasure”: CFB world rejoices as Marcus Freeman makes stance clear on NFL interest

While the Chicago Bears are reportedly interested in Marcus Freeman, it seems the Notre Dame head coach hasn’t given much thought to moving to the Windy City — at least not at this moment.

Ahead of Monday’s National Championship Game against Ohio State, Freeman was complimentary of the interest shown by the Bears but stressed that his only focus right now is on the title game.

“To hear that the Bears have interest, it's humbling," Freeman said. "It's the NFL. But it's also a reminder of with team success comes individual success."

"I have put zero thought into coaching in the NFL. All my attention has just been on getting this team prepared for every opportunity we have in front of us.”

The college football world appreciated Marcus Freman's commitment to his school.

“He’s a national treasure,” a fan said.

"Good for him. Nice to see a college coach who wants to stay," another fan wrote.

"Stay! Please stay! I love the Bears but you and ND just make so much sense and what you are building there I want it to last! Please stay at @NDFootball,"@Marcus_Freeman1," a fan posted

"Coach Freeman focusing on the Natty!" another fan reacted.

Others aren’t completely sold on Marcus Freeman's words and believe the coach is already thinking about a move to professional football.

"Sounds like what someone who has thought about coaching in the NFL would say," a fan said.

"This man is a Chicago Bear." another fan said.

Marcus Freeman announces big lineup adjustment for National Championship Game

After 15 games this season, Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Fighting Irish arrived in Atlanta with some key injuries on both sides of the ball. The absences have forced Freeman and his coaching staff to make an unexpected move on the offensive side, turning to a player who is returning from injury.

Redshirt freshman Charles Jagusah is expected to get his first career start at left tackle in Monday night’s title game. While the Rock Island, Illinois, native was expected to be an integral part of the offense this year, a pec injury before the season kept him off the field.

Jagusah will fill in for starting left tackle Anthonie Knapp, who is expected to miss the game in Atlanta. He saw some action at guard in the Orange Bowl victory over Penn State.

He will have a tough task ahead, as the Ohio State Buckeyes possess one of the best defensive end tandems in JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer.

