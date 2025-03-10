He's never coached in college, he's never recruited": Radio host breaks down Brian Kelly's latest hiring move to bolster defensive line

LSU has a new defensive line coach in Kyle Williams, the fourth during Brian Kelly's stint at Baton Rouge. The former six-time Pro Bowler and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle spent his college career with the LSU Tigers, with whom he won the 2003 national championship under Nick Saban's leadership.

With them, he was a one-time second team All-American, one-time first team All-SEC, and one-time second team All-SEC.

Working for Brian Kelly as a defensive line coach will be his first coaching gig. He has a tall task ahead of himself, as the biggest weakness the Tigers have had during Kelly's time has been the defensive side of things.

The hiring raised some doubts among those close to the program, with insider Matt Moscona saying the following on Sunday on "After Further Review: LSU":

"There's a thing about this that everyone loves. From Rustin, played at LSU, 03' national champion, loves the Tigers, skin is on the wall, 13 years in the NFL, made a pile of money.

"Everything everybody in his defensive line wants to do and be, he's done. Instant credibility, all that. He's never coached in college, he's never recruited. I mean, you don't typically go from high school to your first college job as LSU."

It is the defense that has kept Kelly from achieving great things at LSU. In 2023, despite having Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels and unanimous All-American Wide Receiver Malik Nabers.

The Tigers managed to finish the season 10-3 and didn't make the College Football Playoff. All because of a faulty defense.

Kelly's entire reasoning for moving from Notre Dame to LSU was that he believed the former gave him greater chances of making the CFP.

Not only has he failed to make it to the CFP in three years, but his successor at Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman, took the Fighting Irish to the national championship game just last season. 2025 could be a make-or-break year for Kelly at LSU.

He will hope that the 12-year NFL veteran Kyle Williams will help him achieve his goal.

Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers to hold annual spring game in April

Despite all the talk surrounding spring games during this college football offseason, Brian Kelly and LSU will forge ahead traditionally. In late January, the school informed the public that the Tigers would play their annual spring game on April 12 at Tiger Stadium.

This comes as many college football programs have moved to NFL-like organized team activities (OTAs) for fear of injuring their players in the traditional spring practice, and in particular during spring games.

The game will be played four days before the opening of the transfer portal window of April 16-20.

