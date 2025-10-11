"He's never won a big game": Ex-NFL scout drops blunt James Franklin-Mike Tomlin comparison amid Penn State's struggles

Former NFL scout and football analyst John Middlekauff likened Penn State coach James Franklin to Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. The comparison comes following the Nittany Lions’ 0-2 start in Big Ten play after opening the 2025 season 3-0.
“I said to my coworker today that James Franklin is the college (version of) Mike Tomlin,” Middlekauff said (3:59) in his “3 & Out in John Middlekauff” podcast on Friday. “Great during the regular season, but anytime they play a real team or get to the playoffs, the rails fall off.
“Like comparing James Franklin to Mike Tomlin is not fair to Mike Tomlin. That's kind of funny because I think this current version feels a little James Franklin, but Mike Tomlin's resume speaks for itself. James Franklin's never won a big game.”
Tomlin’s Steelers have gone without a playoff win since 2016 and have just three postseason wins over the last 14 years. Meanwhile, Franklin holds a 4-21 record against top-10 opponents.
Paul Finebaum questions James Franklin's future at Penn State
Penn State entered the season ranked No. 2 in the nation but has fallen out of the AP Top 25 after suffering consecutive losses against Oregon and UCLA.
In response to the Nittany Lions’ decline, ESPN host Paul Finebaum discussed James Franklin’s future on “Get Up.”
"I’m not suggesting that he will be fired with a $50 million buyout, but it just feels like his time is up," Finebaum said on Tuesday. "He can do no better than he has done. And he's done remarkably well, but not good enough for Penn State's standards.
“So when he gives yet another lame apology, excuse, however you want to characterize it, it doesn't resonate with his fanbase, who has just witnessed one of the worst losses in Penn State history or any other college football team's history. It was that bad."
The Nittany Lions will look to regroup on Saturday at Beaver Stadium against Northwestern before facing No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 1 and hosting No. 7 Indiana on Nov. 8.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.