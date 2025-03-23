"He's outstanding": Analyst breaks down Jihaad Campbell's Alabama tape before 2025 NFL Draft

Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft. After three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Campbell is foregoing his final season of eligibility. He registered 119 total tackles, including 55 solo efforts, two passes defended, five sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception last season.

Ad

Campbell has become a favorite of many scouts, and as a result, is expected to be a pick in the middle of the first round. On Sunday, analyst Jordan Reid broke down what he likes about Campbell's game on ESPN.

"I could sit here all day and talk about Jihaad Campbell," Reid said. "He's one of my favorite players in the draft. Jihaad Campbell, 6 foot three, 235 pounds. He's the prototype at the position. I mean you can just the run fits the potential against the run. Stepping downhill. Look how he hits the running back. Chest up aggression that he has and he just drives the running back in the backfield.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know that's kind of the knock against Jihaad Campbell right now. He needs to get better against the run. What I love about his game is the blitz potential. Where I think he differentiates himself from a lot of linebackers in this year's draft is the coverage ability. He can play, but he's outstanding in zone. Jihaad Campbell is the prototype at the position."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jihaad Campbell is projected to be a mid-first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft

Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, Jihaad Campbell is viewed by most as the top linebacker available. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 10-ranked player in the draft and the top-ranked linebacker.

While PFF is high on Campbell, most media outlets have him falling a few spots out of the top 10. That mostly has to do with draft needs rather than being a knock on Campbell.

Ad

ESPN's Mel Kiper issued his latest mock draft on Tuesday, with Campbell being taken 19th by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Athletic was also high on Campbell in their most recent mock draft, with a similar prediction.

Whether Campbell is picked by Tampa Bay or another team in the first round, he is expected to have an immediate impact in the NFL. He had a big breakout season for Alabama this past year, and Jordan Reid is not alone in thinking that he can continue his upward trajectory in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!