“He’s a playa coach”: Cam Newton drops a cheeky comment on Deion Sanders after he flirts with the Bella Twins

Deion Sanders joined the Bella Twins, Nikki and Brie Super Bowl Radio Row to discuss some things ahead of the championship game. Several listeners enjoyed the fun moment as the session was interactive between them.

Things got more interesting when Deion Sanders playfully asked Nikki about her favorite color. Without hesitation, she responded, “Dark chocolate,” prompting Sanders's surprised reaction. He then pointed to his skin, highlighting that he matched Nikki’s stated favorite color.

His gesture immediately brought a wide smile to Nikki’s face, and she laughed along with her sister, Brie, adding to the lighthearted and fun atmosphere of the conversation. Brie had earlier revealed that Deion Sanders is her celebrity crush.

Cam Newton reacted to Prime's flirting with the Bella Twin on his “4th & 1 with Cam Newton podcast.” The former quarterback made a cheeky comment to the conversation.

“He's a playa coach,” Newton said. “See what I did? If he didn't react the way he did react, we will be having some questions. I f**k with Prime. He's still a man. You look on the menu, you just can't order all the time depending on what your situation is.

“I smile a little bit more when you have good, beautiful people around. By way of the opposite sex for me. I don't want too much like all this testosterone and alphaism going around.

“‘Y'all wanna talk?’ Oh definitely I'll talk. So Prime you ain't did nothing wrong. Definitely didn't. I don't what to talk shit because it's dark chocolate."

Deion Sanders clears the air on rumored relationship with Rocsi Diaz

Deion Sanders has addressed the rumors surrounding his relationship with Rocsi Diaz. Speculation about the Colorado coach dating the “We Got Time Today” co-host has been circulating for months, gaining traction since it first emerged.

However, the two put the rumors to rest on a January episode of “We Got Time Today,” with both denying any romantic involvement. In a lighthearted and humorous exchange, Sanders made it clear that there was no romantic relationship between them.

“Rocsi and I, we ain't getting it on, alright?” Sanders said. “It ain't happening...That's my work boo.”

However, as viewers continue to analyze their interactions, many remain convinced that a romantic connection could be brewing. Their undeniable chemistry is so apparent that some find it hard to believe they aren’t romantically involved despite their denials.

