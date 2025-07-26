"He's a player's coach": Paul Finebaum sings praises of Dabo Swinney heading into 2025

Dabo Swinney is set to enter his 23rd season as the coach of the Clemson Tigers. The dynasty he has built in the ACC stands strong as one of the most culturally rich programs in the country.

This year, he hopes to end Clemson's national championship drought after last lifting the trophy in 2018. With veteran quarterback Cade Klubnik at the helm, it appears to be a real possibility.

The veteran coach was in Charlotte earlier this week for the ACC Media Days, discussing the team's aspirations and expectations for the upcoming season. One of the touching moments from the event was Klubnik's revelation about a conversation he had with Swinney at his office.

Paul Finebaum, who caught a glimpse of the interaction, shared his perspective on ESPN, saying that Swinney has always been a player's coach. One of the biggest reasons why he was able to win the trust of players over the years was because of the relationships he fostered.

Finebaum believes this could help him achieve his championship aspirations.

“It was amazing, really," Finebaum said on Friday (8:40), via "Get Up." "I don't think I need to remind you how many times I've been here talking about how Dabo dynasty has done maybe five or six, but what Dabo Swinney has done, he has transformed with where we are in college football, and at the core.

“He is a player's coach. His players love him, and that moment that we heard yesterday in Charlotte was significant, and it may be the fuel that helps Clemson come back from where they have been to possibly playing for a national championship, and that's the reason the coach and the player relationship and Dabo has it with many others as well.”

Dabo Swinney reveals major reason behind Clemson's success

While speaking to reporters at the ACC Media Days, Dabo Swinney shared the importance of being consistent. His undeterred passion for the program and fostering relationships with players helped him build a dynasty. As a result, he boasts a player retention rate of almost 80%, the highest ever in the country.

He proudly drew parallels with some of the richest programs, like Alabama, where Nick Saban redeveloped the university for 17 years with a similar approach.

With Cade Klubnik at the helm, Swinney intends to rebrand his team as one of the strongest contenders for the national championship. Expect nothing less than an 11+ win season for Clemson in 2025.

