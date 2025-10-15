“He’s a pro at It”: Nebraska coach reveals how Matt Rhule handled Penn State coaching rumors after James Franklin's dismissal

Rumors about Matt Rhule potentially taking the Penn State job have been growing ever since the firing of James Franklin. The third-year Nebraska coach has led the Cornhuskers to a 5-1 record through Week 7, but questions linger over whether he would consider leaving at this point in the season.

Ad

However, Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen provided a promising update on how Rhule has handled the last two days regarding the Penn State opening.

"He's a pro at it, you know, it's just part of the profession,” Holgorsen said. “I haven't talked to my agents about anything, and I'm not going to I don't, I don't care...Our job is Friday night trying to get our team ready to go play Minnesota.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If you're thinking about anything else other than that, you're doing your team a disservice. And I promise you he's [Matt Rhule's] not.”

Lauren Michelson @LaurenMichelson Nebraska OC Dana Holgorsen on how Matt Rhule has handled the last 48 hours regarding the Penn State opening. #Huskers @KETV ​ "He's a pro at it, you know, it's just part of the profession. I haven't talked to my agents about anything, and I'm not going to I don't, I don't care...Our job is Friday night trying to get our team ready to go play Minnesota. " ​ "If you're thinking about anything else other than that, you're doing your team a disservice. And I promise you he's [Matt Rhule's] not.

Ad

The speculation started as Rhule is a Penn State alum and lifelong Nittany Lions fan, with a well-known friendship with athletic director Pat Kraft.

Rhule himself reflected on the discussion on Monday.

“I'm not going to talk a lot about job openings when they come,” Rhule said. “Maybe it's been a while here, but this is what happens when you win. I've dealt with it. I'm not going to talk about my contract here; I'm going to talk about the team.

Ad

"But I absolutely love it here. I just want us to continue to take the steps needed for us to turn this thing into a beast. Players all across the country want to come here. We have the best facilities. We have elite fans. I'm just looking at the future.”

However, Rhule stopped short of directly ruling out the possibility of going to Penn State as head coach.

Ad

Dylan Raiola shuts down Matt Rhule's Penn State rumor

Nebraska entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season after a 34-31 win over Maryland in Week 7. The Huskers’ resurgence under Matt Rhule marks his best coaching stretch since his Baylor days.

While Nebraska is enjoying a historic season, his potential departure to Penn State isn’t what many Huskers fans desire, and quarterback Dylan Raiola offered reassurance to them.

Ad

"It doesn't faze him at all,” Raiola said at Tuesday's conference. “It's just people stirring stuff up and making things bigger than it is. He's as locked in as ever on this football game to get this win.

“I just had to make sure everyone knew that that's our head ball coach, he ain't going nowhere. He's staying right here."

Ad

Rhule said that he met his wife Julie at Penn State and that any career move would be a joint family decision. But Raiola believes that discussion isn’t happening.

“He loves it,” Raiola said. “It doesn't really matter what he says, his wife loves it here. She got her business going and all that stuff. Even if he wanted to, he couldn't."

Nebraska's next game is at Minnesota on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More