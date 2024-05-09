“He’s probably broken all my records” - $160M worth Eli Manning hypes up Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart in during Grovel connection event

Former Rebels quarterback Eli Manning seems to think that Jaxson Dart is on the path to becoming an Ole Miss legend. On Wednesday, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback spoke during the Grove Collective event about the next Rebels season and his expectations for Dart.

$160 Million worth (per Celebrity Net Worth) Eli Manning, said:

"I'm a fan of Ole Miss, I've been a fan since I was little…It's been great watching Coach Kiffin and Coach Weis and the crew in what they're doing. And Jaxson. I'm rooting for them. I want (Dart) to break – he's probably broken all my records – I want him to break all of them. I want him to go have a big year and go get that SEC Championship." (via 247sports.com)

Dart had an outstanding season in 2023 with the signal caller throwing for 3364 yards, 23 touchdown passes and only giving up five interceptions. His 78.5 QBR ranked 16th among quarterbacks in the country. He had impressive moments like his 55-49 victory over the LSU Tigers, where he was key to the Rebels' victory against a team led by eventual Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

What numbers are needed for Jaxson Dart to beat Eli Manning's records?

Eli Manning holds the record for Ole Miss's career passing yards with 10,119. To get past this, Dart needs to throw for at least 3782 yards in 2024. That would mean he needs to throw 418 yards more than last season. That would also put him in the Heisman Trophy conversation. This year's winner, LSU's Jayden Daniels, threw for 3812 yards.

Eli Manning's hilarious reason why he didn't attend Tom Brady's roast

Eli Manning famously won his two Super Bowl rings against the then-mighty New England Patriots under Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time could never beat Eli Manning in the Super Bowl. He did manage to win two games out of three regular-season encounters.

Recently, Tom Brady was roasted on Netflix, with several legends of the game and media personalities attending the event. Ron Burgundy gave a hilarious roast, including Eli Manning:

"You'll always be remembered as Eli Manning's b*tch"

Eli Manning didn't attend the event but went to his X account to give a hilarious reason as to why:

"I thought about attending the Roast of Tom Brady last night, but I did not want to Roast him for a 3rd time!!"

He didn't attend the event, but he certainly roasted the Patriots legend.

