"He's been raised watching tape with Eli & Peyton": Steve Sarkisian gets real about giving Arch Manning liberty on field hading into 2025

Peyton Manning’s nephew, Arch Manning, will finally get his dream of starting for the Texas Longhorns after two years. He waited behind Quinn Ewers despite being an elite recruit out of high school in 2023.

However, there are concerns about how much liberty he will get to make his calls. The tough SEC schedule demands more flexibility on the field.

Steve Sarkisian said Manning will get his opportunities. His predecessor, Ewers, followed a similar trail during his tenure at Texas and found success with it.

The Longhorns coach recently shared his strategy for 2025. He mentioned that it's too early for Manning to make his decisions, and that predetermined strategies would be in place. However, he will be forced to take quick decisions in clutch moments, which will happen deep into the season.

“We're still formulating that game plan," Sarkisian said on Thursday (06:00), via "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." "That thing is nowhere near set in tone. And we're going against a really good defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, which I don't think people think people are talking a whole lot about.”

“You know, he's been raised watching tape with Eli and Peyton and his dad and his grandpa and everybody. ... Do we want to major in him having the audible on the road? That's a difficult thing to do, but we're going to give him some opportunities to do those things, especially some critical moments.”

Experts make predictions for Arch Manning’s NFL future

Even before Arch Manning makes a full season start at Texas, rumors have started about his NFL future. After the 2025 SEC Media Days, football pundits like Colin Cowherd reported theories that Manning could be a likely target of the Cleveland Browns.

He linked the quarterback to Nick Saban, saying that he could come out of retirement to coach the Browns.

Meanwhile, there have also been rumors that the LA Rams could make their move to land Manning. Les Snead's stepson plays in Texas and is close to Manning. While these may just appear to be theories, the possibility of this turning into reality can't be dismissed.

Expect Manning and the Longhorns to be in serious contention for the national championship in 2025.

