"He's the real deal": CFB insider gives Clemson QB Cade Klubnik an edge over Garrett Nussmeier ahead of LSU-Clemson blockbuster

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik and LSU's QB Garrett Nussmeier will face off in a blockbuster clash on Saturday night. The No.9 LSU vs. No. 4 Clemson game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Clemson Memorial Stadium. Ahead of the season opener for both teams, ESPN analyst Field Yates has showered praise on Klubnik, calling the Clemson star the most solidified QB in the country. &quot;Yeah, it's Cade Klubnik from Clemson,&quot; Yates said on &quot;Get Up&quot; when asked about the most solidified QB in the country. &quot;Because we have now seen him start for two seasons. He's played in 38 career games at Clemson, and he's got over 1,000 career passing attempts.&quot; &quot;He had a remarkable year last year. He had 43 total touchdowns. He is already in the top five for most major passing categories at Clemson. He completed just under 64% of his passes last year, but I see a more accurate thrower than that number would suggest.&quot;Yates also explained Klubnik's dual-threat ability due to his athleticism. &quot;On top of that, this guy is the real deal athletically,&quot; Yates added. &quot;Klubnik rushed for nearly 500 yards last season. Keep in mind, for those that don't know this, in college football, quarterbacks get negative yards for sacks taken in terms of rushing total. So that number could have been well close to 600 yards rushing last season.Yates said that he predicts Klubnik and Clemson to get the win over LSU on Saturday, which could set up the team for a strong season. Clemson QB Cade Klubnik calls out rumors of being in a car wreckClemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik - Source: GettyLast week, a rumor began swirling around message boards regarding Cade Klubnik’s health after being involved in a car wreck. However, the Clemson QB set the record straight on Wednesday. “Yeah, I was sitting at home hanging with my roommates and my mom calls me crying,” Klubnik said. “I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ She was tearing up trying to see if I was okay, and I was like ‘Yeah, I’m fine. What’s going on?’ She saw the post that the person posted, but that was the first thing I heard of it. And then calls and texts started coming in.”“But man, you know. I don’t know who it was, but shame on them for the pain they put the people I love through. So, I’m not really interested in talking about it anymore. It was a messed-up joke or whatever, but I’m okay.”Klubnik has led Clemson to a 19-8 record over the past two seasons. He helped the Tigers reach the College Football Playoff last season and will aim to do so in the upcoming season as well.