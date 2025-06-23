"He's the real deal": Former Florida star sings praises for DJ Lagway as Billy Napier aims playoff in 2025

DJ Lagway is entering a big season for him and Florida, as expectations are high after a tumultuous campaign. He struggled with injuries, and the Gators only posted an 8-5 record, including 4-4 in Southeastern Conference play. Lagway is among the top quarterbacks in the SEC, and is viewed as preseason Heisman contender.

Ad

Former Gator Chris Doering believes the team's fans have yet to see what Lagway is capable of. In his latest QB ratings, he listed Lagway at the top of the board, with the LSU Tigers' Garrett Nussmeier at No. 2, ahead of Arch Manning and LaNorris Sellers.

Doering mentioned that Florida has a tough schedule in 2025. The SEC is known for having competitive matchups, and the Gators will go through a challenging four-game stretch. After facing LSU, they will clash with Miami, Texas and Texas A&M.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

“For DJ lagway, I look at this guy, he is the real deal,” Doering said on Friday (02:04), via "The Next Round"

“You know, not only was he committed for a long period of time, didn't waver with his commitment, recruited well around him and everybody wants to come be a part of playing with DJ Lagway And I think you guys know the most important characteristic of a quarterback is what he does to elevate the play of the other 10 guys in the huddle."

Ad

Doering added that he makes his teammates better.

"I think he does a tremendous job of making everybody around him better," Doering said. "And let's be honest, we didn't see him helping for much of the year last year, everything he did was, you know, with an injury.”

DJ Lagway and Billy Napier aim College Football Playoff in 2025

Competing in the SEC is not easy, as it comes with its own set of challenges. Despite having a strong team, Florida Gators coach Billy Napier struggled to record a 10+ win season in 2024. Chris Doering believes DJ Lagway's health would be vital to the Gators' progress. The quarterback was hindered last season due to hamstring and shoulder injuries.

Ad

While speaking to the reporters in April, Napier assured the fanbase that Lagway was doing well. Although his availability and throwing time were limited in the spring, he was projected to return in the summer and be available to start the season.

With the 12-team College Football Playoff in effect again next season, Florida could clinch a spot as one of the four teams from the SEC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.