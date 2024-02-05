"He's the reason Ohio State has a new quarterback": Josh Pate makes bold claim about new Kansas State QB after Will Howard transfers to Buckeyes

Josh Pate is banking the future of the Kansas State Wildcats on young quarterback Avery Johnson. According to the pundit, the K-State signal-caller is a prime candidate to have a breakthrough season in 2024.

Pate claimed that former QB1 Will Howard made the decision to leave the Wildcats because of Johnson. Here's what the "Late Kick" podcast host had to say:

"He's the reason Ohio State has a new quarterback. Will Howard looked, saw (Avery Johnson) and said I'm out."

Regardless of why Will Howard changed Manhattan, Kansas, for Columbus, Ohio, and play for coach Ryan Day, the reality is that Johnson will become the first quarterback in the new offense coming into the 2024 season.

Josh Pate might be wrong, but Avery Johnson sure can play: Johnson's performance in the Pop-Tarts Bowl

The Kansas State Wildcats won the 2023 edition of the Pop-Tarts Bowl under the leadership of Avery Johnson in the huddle. Against the NC State Wolfpack, Johnson threw for 178 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He went 14 for 31 and ran for 71 yards with a rushing touchdown.

His physicality was very impressive throughout the game, and he showed a great ability to scramble and make use of his legs. K-State defeated NC State 28-19 to win the bowl game.

Kansas State QB Avery Johnson player profile

Johnson is a former four-star recruit out of Maize, Kansas, who joined Kansas State in early January 2023. He rejected offers by Notre Dame, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Auburn, Arizona, Nebraska, Washington, Oregon and others to play for the Wildcats. Raised in Wichita, Kansas, Avery Johnson also played baseball and basketball in high school.

The 19-year-old was considered the state's top quarterback recruit and the nation's ninth for 2023. Standing at 6-foot-2, 188 pounds, he has an impressive physique and room to improve.

Johnson played basketball in high school until his junior year, when he averaged 11.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.