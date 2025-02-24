"He's too scared to throw" "That's fairly normal": Fans debate Shedeur Sanders' major NFL Combine decision

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is competing with Miami’s Cam Ward to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL draft. However, it has been reported that Sanders won't be throwing at the NFL combine later this week, which has raised eyebrows among fans and analysts alike. Instead, Sanders will focus on interviews with teams and let his tape do the talking.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the news on Sunday, explaining that Sanders is letting his four years of film speak for itself:

“He’ll allow his four years of film to speak loudly, then throw at his Pro Day with four draftable CU WRs,” Rapoport wrote. "Shedeur Sanders has impressed teams with his presence, poise and intelligence off the field and that should continue in Indy."

Fans, however, had mixed reactions to the news and some were quick to criticize Sheduer Sanders:

“He’s too scared to throw at the combine! ,”one fan commented.

Others defended Sanders, pointing out that this is common nowadays:

“That’s fairly normal at this point,” one fan commented.

Others took to IG to share their thoughts:

“I’m happy for him. He going to do good. His work ethic going to be great in the NFL. Y’all show him the same respect y’all giving Arch, who haven’t proven himself yet,” a fan said.

“I think the focus should be on the other draftable candidates. Sanders has already proven what he can do. Showcase some of the others at CU Pro Day,” another fan wrote.

“I’m not versed in college football. Is this kid just all hype or what?,” another asked.

“Massive Derek Carr vibes. High character, mid talent,” one fan declared.

Fan Reactions( Image Credits: @rapsheet / Instagram)

Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock faces questions as Giants emerge as top landing spot

Shedeur Sanders entered the draft process as a potential top pick but his stock appears to be falling of late. Concerns over his off-field preferences, including a potential music career, and the limelight that surrounds his father, Deion Sanders, are reportedly giving NFL teams pause.

Former wide receiver Brandon Marshall, a six-time Pro Bowler, believes teams are hesitant about Sanders' flashy lifestyle. He said the following on "REVOLT" last week:

“The real question is how many teams pass on Shedeur. I think there is going to be a couple of teams that get that wrong. The reason why is because they’re looking at flair. Nobody wants their QB to be that flashy, to be making songs, to be talking about jewelry and all that." (20:00)

Despite the concerns, ESPN’s Mel Kiper projects Sanders to be taken third overall by the New York Giants. The Tennessee Titans, holding the first pick, are widely expected to select Miami’s Cam Ward, favoring his size and athleticism. Oddsmakers also back Ward as the No. 1 pick.

While Sanders set an FBS record for completion percentage, Ward surpassed him in passing yards and touchdowns. The Giants, Browns, and Titans all need quarterbacks, keeping Sanders' value intact. However, with draft day surprises always in play, anything could happen.

