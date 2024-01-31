"He's a specimen, that man is a freak": Will Howard remains awestruck watching Ohio State's star WR ahead of 2024 season

Will Howard transferred from Kansas State to Ohio State earlier this month, and it appears that the quarterback is quite enthusiastic to get started on his journey with his new teammates.

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Howard said that he is already impressed by Buckeyes freshman Jeremiah Smith even though he hasn't met the wideout yet.

Notably, Smith is the number-one-ranked recruit in the country in this year's recruiting class, and when Howard was asked about the highly-rated incoming Ohio State wideout, he said:

"He's a specimen, that man is a freak show when it comes to physical. I'm excited to see him out on the field."

Howard and Smith could form a deadly offensive partnership for Ohio State in the 2024 college football season, which will commence in August. It will be interesting to see how they work together under Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, who has struggled to get his team's offense firing on all cylinders in recent years.

Ohio State last won the Big 10 Championship in 2020, and the team also failed to reach the College Football Playoff last season. Nonetheless, Ryan Day and his staff will be eager to get the Buckeyes back into the CFP from next season onwards to stand a chance at winning the national championship.

A look at Will Howard's stats in the 2023 college football season

Former Kansas State Wildcats QB Will Howard

Will Howard had a strong season with the Kansas State Wildcats in 2023. The quarterback finished with 2,643 yards and 24 touchdowns on 219 passes in the regular season, earning Second-team All-Big 12 honors.

He also rushed for 351 yards and scored nine touchdowns helping his team to an 8-4 record (6-3 in conference).

Howard spent four seasons in total with Kansas State. However, he entered the transfer portal in November. The quarterback will play the 2024 season with the No. 2 Ohio State.