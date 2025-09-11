"He's been studying QB position his whole life": Steve Sarkisian defends Arch Manning over controversial playing style last two weeks

It has been a disappointing ride for Arch Manning so far despite the Texas Longhorns’ thumping win over SJSU at home. Steve Sarkisian and Co. managed to seal a 38-7 win during the Week 2 face-off but drew criticism from fans over Manning's play style while throwing the ball. Experts raised concerns over the QB's footwork, where he tends to turn his back to the line of scrimmage. He takes significant time connecting with the running back or throwing the ball to his receivers. This could prove difficult at times while playing with a weak offensive line. Pocket can be breached at any point in time, especially against a mighty defense. Despite all these rising dilemmas, head coach Steve Sarkisian is not concerned. He claims Manning’s mechanics are balanced and it helps them to remain mobile before the release.The coach was speaking to the reporters on Thursday, where he shared his analysis on Manning and rising skepticism around the QB's playing style.“I think Arch is very comfortable under center in his mechanics. Here's a guy who's been studying the quarterback position his whole life. I'm sure watching his uncles and mimicking those things in the backyard when he was a kid made it a little more comfortable for him,” Coach Sark said to the reporters. He also added that such a setup helps the running back who is standing 7.5 yards away from the QB. Both of them have enough time to make the play and throw the ball if needed.“I also think it helps the play-action pass game. I do think there's something to be said about the quarterback turning his back to the line of scrimmage; the offensive line with an opportunity to fire out, it gives a little bit of a different feel than when the quarterback is just in the gun and the running back is coming across,” he added.Arch Manning has a challenging schedule ahead in 2025 seasonAs the Longhorns go deep into the season, they will be facing some of the strongest programs in the country. This coming weekend, Manning &amp; Co. will face UTEP at home and Sam Houston in Week 4. They will have the Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners and Kentucky Wildcats in the following weekends.Sarkisian and team will wrap up the season with an SEC blockbuster against Texas A&amp;M in Week 12. At least 11+ wins are essential for an SEC team to make the playoff considering the strength of schedule and competitiveness in the league. Which means each and every game is a must-win for Arch Manning and his team.