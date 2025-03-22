“He’s there, protecting you”: Coach Prime’s ex-wife Carolyne Chambers applauds his contributions in touching message to Deiondra

Deion Sanders has developed a reputation for heavily defending his children. It is seen in his comments on Shedeur and Shilo Sanders on a nearly daily basis. However, a public statement in support of one's children is something that is not limited to Coach Prime.

His ex-wife, Carolyne Chambers, has also made a statement in support of the Sanders children. On Saturday, she posted a statement on Instagram in support of Deiondra Sanders (her daughter), who has been through a difficult feud with those associated with her husband, musician Jacquees.

"Being a Daddy's girl is knowing that Daddy always have your back. You may not see him, hear him or understand his operation behind the scenes. But he's there, protecting you and covering you in prayer."

The post does not only show her support to her daughter but also reflects the strong relationship that Deiondra has with her father. While she does not spend as much time with Deion compared to her siblings, she knows that Deion has her back and will defend her when things get rough.

Carolyne is the same. She can be seen in the comment sections of many of Deiondra's Instagram posts with encouragement and praise of her daughter.

This only adds to the strong relationship that they all have with each other, despite Carolyne being one of Deion's former wives. The family comes together, albeit virtually and at different times, to show their support for each other.

Deiondra Sanders on her experience with postpartum depression

Deiondra Sanders has also spoken about her experience with postpartum depression after the birth of her son, Snow. Deiondra told the talk show, "Portia," how she dealt with this issue.

"In the beginning, when my child was first born, just the thoughts I felt (left) me feeling alone. Just feeling things 100 times more than what I would have normally felt."

Postpartum depression is something that many new mothers experience, and to help them through it, they need much support from those around them. Her experience of postpartum depression, paired with the ongoing drama has only added to her worries and stress.

Luckily for her, she has taken solace in her father. Deiondra went on to say in her appearance on the talk show that Deion gave her some advice, telling her to focus on herself and her child.

