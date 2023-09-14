“He’s told me that point blank to my face”: CFB Analyst makes Deion Sanders’ feelings very clear on rumored move to NFL

Deion Sanders is making waves in the college football scene in his debut season with the Colorado Buffaloes. After a successful stint with the Jackson State Tigers, Coach Prime has brought his winning mentality and formula to turn the fortunes of the Colorado football program.

Last season, the Buffs finished their campaign with an embarrassing 1-11 record. But after the arrival of Deion Sanders and with him revamping the whole team, Colorado has already won their first two games of the 2023 season under Sanders.

Following Coach Prime's success in the realm of college football, there have been several rumors and speculation that he may one day become a professional coach in the NFL. But, according to CFB analyst Joel Klatt, that may not be Sanders' long-term plan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

While talking to Colin Cowherd in 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd,' Klatt said that Deion Sanders is focused on improving and developing youngsters who have talents in the world of football. He said that Coach Prime's motive is to be a positive figure of motivation for young football players who want to play in the big league one day.

Expand Tweet

"I don't know if he's gonna be at Colorado for sure, but I can tell you for sure, he's not going to the NFL. Deion doesn't want to coach in the NFL. He's told me that point-blank to my face. He believes that his role is more as a mentor. He loves coaching kids, and this is where he feels called."

Klatt further added:

"In fact, the word that he used with us in our meeting - and you'll know this because he's very forward about his faith-he believes this is his ministry. To be there for kids in college. Be a father figure to kids in this moment in their life."

The effect that Deion Sanders has had with his incredible debut for Colorado has left the college football world in awe of his achievements. Now, Colorado has become a team to watch out for as a contender for a playoff spot this year.

Deion Sanders' magical start for Colorado has led them to receive many recruiting calls

Deion Sanders already has a better season record than last year after only two games in 2023. Many athletes desire to play under him and be guided by his knowledge and experience as a result of this.

When Sanders shifted from Jackson State, he brought his son Shedeur and Shilo Sanders to the team as well. Apart from them, even Travis Hunter, who was the No.1 recruit of 2022 decided to continue his college football journey under the watchful eyes of Deion Sanders.

Expand Tweet

Now, the interest in joining the Colorado football program is continuing to grow among college athletes. There are reports emerging that Bryce Underwood, who is touted as the no.1 quarterback recruit for 2025, is also planning to visit Colorado in the coming days. Sanders spoke about the growing name of the Colorado program and said that he likes the position that they are in.

"We are receiving so many calls at this point right now that it's absurb. Just inquiring about what we do and how we do in visitation and desiring to come on an unofficial or official visit. So, I'm liking where we are right now," Sanders said.

Coach Prime and his team go against the Colorado State Rams in week 3. Can he continue his undefeated run?