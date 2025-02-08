“He’s not a Top 5 pick”: NFL draft analyst drops bold verdict on Heisman winner Travis Hunter ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy this past season with the Colorado Buffaloes for his stellar two-way play. As a result, he is viewed as one of, if not the best player in the draft. However, NFL draft analyst Steve Muench thinks he could fall out of the top five. He spoke about this on Todd McShay's "The McShay Show" on Friday (starts at 0:35).

"It's gonna get spun on me. He is not a top five pick in this draft. Look, we're getting into mock draft season, right? And big boards are one thing. Travis Hunter is two, maybe three on my draft board, so keep it in mind, keep it all in perspective. But when you start looking at mock drafts, start looking at needs, start looking at QBs going earlier, start realizing how good this EDGE class is, I start looking at it."

"I think it's more probable than not that Travis Hunter doesn't go in the first five picks. Listen, it's so bad, it's a problem in my family. My son Tyler is a huge Patriots fan and he told me if the Patriots pass on Hunter at four if he's there that he will riot."

NFL analyst explains how Travis Hunter could fall out of the top five in the 2025 NFL draft

Steve Muench explained why he thinks Travis Hunter could fall out of the top five picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

"I'm convinced that Cam Ward's gonna go one. The Titans need a QB, they'll take Ward one. If they don't, I think Abdul Carter from Penn State. Cleveland's gonna trade Myles Garrett. If they like a QB enough or if Cam Ward falls to two then it's gonna be QB or it's gonna be an EDGE. I think it's gonna be Mykel Williams out of Georgia."

"Now we're talking about, Shedeur Sanders is dropping hints all over the place he's going to the Giants. They need a QB. I think the Giants are in a position where they need to take a QB. Now we get to New England. I could see them doing it, but they need too much help up front. Jacksonville's interesting, Jacksonville could be the team."

All of Muench's logic makes sense when it comes to what each of the teams in the top five could pick based on need. He outlined that he thinks all of the teams in the top three have different needs.

The Patriots at four could pick Hunter, but he thinks they need a strong offensive line more. Then he said if Hunter is going to get picked in the top five, it will be by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

